PANORA – Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger will be making her first trip to the Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet next week in Fort Dodge.
The Wheeler freshman placed fifth in the state qualifying meet field on a chilly Thursday afternoon at Panora West Golf Course.
“I think it’s a good experience and to all have my team count on me,” said Beisswenger after the meet. “I bet they’re really proud of it and I’m proud of myself, too.”
The hard work and taking into account the mentoring by seniors Grace Slater and Hannah Thygesen also paid off for Beisswenger, who finished in 21:32, running a pace of about a seven-minute mile. She was alone in fifth and had no one around her when she came through the chute.
“They said that state is really big meet and that it was a good experience,” she said. “I’m looking forward to hopefully a medal and getting placed and going out and doing my best.”
Coach Pete Dammel praised the work of Beisswenger, who emerged as the team leader this past season.
“Stefi’s been progressing through the season, figuring out what cross country is all about and it’s fun. It’s an awesome experience to have a young person qualify for the state meet and she’s most definitely improved it,” he said. “Hannah and Grace were fantastic mentors for her.”
Slater and Thygesen, along with fellow senior Jackson Deist on the boys’ side, each finished their high school careers at the SQM. Slater was seeking her fourth straight state berth but finished 26th in 22:54. Thygesen, who had qualified as a sophomore, was 16th at 22:10.
Deist was the top area boys’ finisher, 32nd at 20:20.
“They were just fantastic leaders and great to have in the program,” said Dammel.
Exira-EHK also saw its season end at the Panora meet. Treaven Hill-Borger was 47th with a time of 21:01 for the boys. On the girls’ side, Ella Petersen was best for the Spartans with a time of 24:48, good for 45th place.
The Iowa Class 1A state meet is Saturday, Oct. 30, at Lakeside Golf Course, with the girls racing at 2:30 p.m. and the boys slated to follow 45 minutes later.