This past fall, 12 News-Telegraph area cross country athletes automatically qualified for the Iowa state cross country meet as individuals.
Three of those athletes were on the area’s most successful boys’ team, ACGC, which took home its third top-four finish in as many years at the Class 1A meet.
And four of those state qualifiers reached “the deck” of Lakeside Golf Course’s clubhouse, thanks to their top-15 finishes at the state meet, meaning they were all-state athletes.
That’s quite a success story that was written for the 2022 season, as area athletes continued to show why southwest Iowa has some outstanding runners. With several underclassmen making their trip to Fort Dodge, either teamwise or as individuals, the pipeline to success should continue in future years.
Both seniors who captain this year’s all-News Telegraph area team are highly successful, multi-sport athletes and were strong captains of their respective teams. They each have a talented group of athletes, thanks to either top-10 finishes at their cross country meet or otherwise being strong contributors to their team’s success.
Without further ado, here’s the fifth-annual all News-Telegraph cross country team:
BOYS
CAPTAIN
Justin Reinhart, sr., ACGC: A key member of the Chargers’ three straight state team qualifiers. The top-ranked runner in Class 1A late in the regular season, ended his final state meet with a 12th-place finish, and leading his team to a state runner-up finish. Placed third at the West Central Activities Conference and state qualifying meets, leading his team to a WCAC runner-up finish and SQM team championship. In previous trips to state, placed 40th (2020) and 21st (2021) as an individual. A multi-time state track meet qualifier for the Chargers.
TOP RUNNERS
Gavin Clayton, sr., CAM: Consistent leader for the Cougars the past four seasons, placed seventh at the Rolling Valley Conference meet.
Eric Duhachek, sr., Riverside: Placed ninth at the Western Iowa Conference meet, and a key part of the Bulldogs’ runner-up team finish, a great way to cap a fine career on the course.
Devon Fields, soph., Atlantic: A late-season surge and a dose of confidence gained by that sudden improvement led to a 14th-place finish at the Class 3A SQM in Glenwood and his first state meet trip. Finished 103rd at the state meet, but this – plus a 20th-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet – are building blocks for a strong future.
Brody Henderson, jr., Riverside: A fourth-place finisher at the Western Iowa Conference meet, the Bulldog junior narrowly missed qualifying for the Class 1A state meet with a 13th-place SQM finish at Ridge view. His WIC performance was key in the team’s best-ever runner-up finish at the conference meet.
Noah Kading, soph., ACGC: Made his second state appearance, placing 59th as an individual. Was eighth at state qualifying meet on Chargers’ home course, following up an 11th-place finish at the WCAC meet. Another key member of the Chargers recent successful teams.
Andrew Mahaffey, jr., ACGC: Three-time state veteran who placed 21st this past fall, following up a 17th-place finish in 2021 and 40th in 2020. Fourth at the SQM, 10th at the WCAC also were highlights of a successful season that led to a conference runner-up finish and an SQM team title.
Mason McCready, jr., Riverside: Second state appearance was his best yet, placing 58th after coming in 69th a year ago. Was the Western Iowa Conference runner-up, leading the Bulldogs to a second-place team finish. Placed seventh at the SQM at Ridge View of Holstein.
Eric Wilson, jr., Exira-EHK: Up-and-coming team led by Wilson’s ninth-place Rolling Valley Conference finish.
GIRLS
CAPTAIN
Ava Rush, sr., Atlantic: One of southwest Iowa’s most successful athletes, brought home the area’s highest state meet finish, coming in ninth in the Class 3A meet and earning all-state honors. A two-time state qualifier – she just missed her freshman and sophomore years – she placed 48th a year ago. A consistent top-five meet finisher, came in third at both the Hawkeye Ten and state qualifying meets. Successfully balanced cheerleading and volleyball as part of her fall activities slate. Was invited to participate in the Iowa Track Coaches Association’s Senior All-Star meet. Also a multi-time state track meet qualifier.
TOP RUNNERS
Stefi Beisswenger, soph., Audubon: Qualified for her second state meet, placing 23rd in the Class 1A meet at Fort Dodge to follow up an 18th-place showing a year ago. Placed fourth at the Western Iowa Conference meet and third at the SQM at Guthrie Center. Used a strong freshman track season to build on her successes of a year ago.
Belle Berg, jr., Atlantic: In just her second year out for the sport, earned her first state meet trip with a 12th-place finish at the SQM, and eventually took 85th at the state meet. Placed eighth at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
Ava Campbell, soph., ACGC: A two-time state qualifier, earned all-state honors with her 12th-place finish at the state meet in Fort Dodge. Improved upon a 27th-place finish her freshman year. The SQM runner-up, placed fourth at the West Central Activities Conference meet and led her team to a fourth-place finish.
Carly Henderson, jr., Riverside: A two-sport state qualifier this past fall – she was also a member of the Lady Dawgs’ first-ever state-qualifying volleyball team – placed 37th at the state meet in Fort Dodge. Took seventh at the Ridge View SQM meet to earn her first state trip in the sport.
Rylie Knop, jr., AHSTW: A seventh-place finisher at the Western Iowa Conference meet, just missed out on a second-straight state meet trip with a 17th-place finish at the SQM in Guthrie Center.
Claire Pellett, jr., Atlantic: A two-time state qualifier, emerged from an 87th-place state finish a year ago to come in 15th at this year’s Class 3A meet and earn all-state honors. Was fourth at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and sixth at the SQM in Glenwood. Should be a very strong contender for higher honors in both track this coming spring and cross country a year from now.
Bailey Richardson, fresh., Riverside: A first-time state qualifier, placed 60th on the course at Fort Dodge in the Class 1A race. Came in ninth at the SQM meet, following up an 11th-place finish at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
Ella Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK: Team leader for the Spartans, placing 10th at the Rolling Valley Conference meet to take all-conference honors.