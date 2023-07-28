Shay Burmeister has been at the center of the Exira-EHK softball team the past five seasons.
A previous all-state honoree who has led the Spartans to four straight regional final appearances, the recent graduate has earned Iowa Class 1A first-team honors all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Burmeister, who played shortstop this past season, had a .421 average and on-base percentage of .516, had 31 runs on 32 hits and 23 RBIs. She also stole a team-best 18 bases, and had a fielding percentage of 93.3%
Spartan teammate Riley Miller was a third-team IGCA pick. A pitcher, Miller had an 18-4 record with a 1.43 ERA, striking out 172 batters in 136-2/3 innings pitched.
Earning honorable mention honors were Audubon’s trio of Kail Irlmeier (.362, 22 RBI), Alexis Obermeier (2.23 ERA, 212 strikeouts in 150-2/3 innings; four home runs and 15 RBI) and Jordan Porsch (.349, 16 RBI); and Quinn Grubbs of Exira-EHK (.369, 17 RBI).
ALL-DISTRICT
The Spartan duo and all three Audubon players, plus Exira-EHK’s Quinn Grubbs (.369, 17 RBI), were named all-IGCA Class 1A Southwest District.