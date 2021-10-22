Iowa’s loss to Purdue was missed by everyone who entered this past week’s Southwest Iowa Shopper football contest.
As it turned out, the Hawkeyes’ “laid-an-egg” game against the Boilermakers was the only game lost by just two entrants, and that was the best in what was a little bit of a tricky week.
Joanne Zieser of Guthrie Center was the winner via tiebreaker, guessing 39 as the number of points scored between Kansas City vs. Washington. (The correct answer was 44 in the Chiefs’ victory.)
Charlene Friederich was second with a tiebreak guess of 32.
There were seven people who had two wrong, and the top entrant – and taking third via tiebreaker – was Rhonda McVey of Des Moines, guessing 42 points, just two off. (Two entrants were four off, and a couple others were seven away.)
Oklahoma State’s win over Texas was a commonly missed game, and readers were split between the top-5 Iowa Class 4A showdown between Indianola (won won) and Bondurant-Farrar. There were a couple of you who still thought Exira-EHK would lose, and more than one thought Iowa State would drop its game to Kansas State.
CATCHING UP
In the previous contest from the weekend of Oct. 9, three entrants had one wrong.
Joanne Zieser of Guthrie Center won by tie-breaker, guessing 32 points would be scored in the Chicago vs. Los Angeles Raiders game. (The game had 29 points total scored.) Zieser guessed wrong only on Exira-EHK’s win over Boyer Valley.
Rhonda McVey of Des Moines took second. She guessed 36 points, and was wrong also on Exira-EHK’s win over Boyer Valley. Lane VanGorden of West Des Moines took third with his tie-break guess of 51, and was also wrong guessing that BV would win over Exira-EHK.