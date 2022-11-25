AUDUBON – “Young guy trying to figure it out.”
And with that, the Jacob Privia era at Audubon High School, and an interview previewing the upcoming Wheeler boys’ basketball season, has started.
Privia grew up in Underwood and was a standout player for the Eagles. He played basketball at Buena Vista University before earning his degree this past spring in physical education. During his senior year at Underwood, he averaged 12 points per game, grabbed 143 rebounds and blocked 33 shots.
“I’ve always had an interest in coaching and I’ve always loved basketball, so that really wanted to make me stay involved after my (playing) career was over,” he said. “I just want to give what I know to these younger guys and give what I’ve learned and help them win a few games.”
It won’t be easy going into the Underwood gymnasium this winter, but that’s how it will be as Privia hopes to guide his first Wheeler team to a Western Iowa Conference title.
A year ago, the last under Coleman Mullenix, the team was 9-14 and placed sixth in the WIC.
The Bauer twins, seniors Carson and Collin, and junior Edward Miller look to be the key leaders for the Wheelers this winter. The Bauers were the two leading scorers for the team, Carson with a 12.9 ppg average, Collin with 8.6 ppg, and Miller right behind with about 8.6. Carson Bauer and Miller each had more than 100 rebounds, while Carson Bauer had 43 assists.
There’s a bunch of younger players who have potential to contribute: senior Jacob Lebeck; junior Logan Schmidt; sophomores Aaron Olsen and Colton Hansen; and freshman Carson Wessel. Program-wide, Privia has 20 players out.
Privia said defensively, his team hopes to play man-to-man given their size and length, plus ability to pressure the ball. Offensively, he said, “We’re looking to push the ball, get out in transition and run. We’ve got a few different offenses to go to at any time.
“I’m hoping we can play fast, that’s going to be our main thing this year,” he said. “We’re looking to push the ball, especially in transition, and get ahead of the other team and force them to make mistakes.”
There’s some tough Class 2A teams vying for the WIC title, including AHSTW, which ran the table on the league and fell just a game short of the state tournament last year. Treynor and Underwood also look to be contenders, but Privia said he sees his team in the mix.
“We hope to make our own statement in the conference,” he said.
The Wheelers open the season Monday, Nov. 28, at home vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Mickey Williamson will be Privia’s assistant, and isn’t much older than Privia, who’s 22 this year.
“We’re just trying to build things around here. Start our own thing and culture and figure it out as we go, I guess,” he said. “I was in high school just five years ago, so I understand what they’re going through.”