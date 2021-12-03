Area boys’ basketball teams took their first bow on the basketball courts this past week, but it’s still not too late to talk about what to expect from Audubon and Exira-EHK:
AUDUBON
The Wheelers went 8-14 a year ago and compiled a 5-11 record in the Western Iowa Conference, a non-conference win over neighboring Exira-EHK the best win of the year for coach Coleman Mullenix’s team.
Six seniors are on the team, including returning starters Jackson Deist, Gavin Smith; and Matthew Beisswenger, Rylan Hansen and Braden Wessel.
The great news for the Wheelers is that much of the scoring support is back. Junior Carson Bauer has a team-best 10 points per game back, with Smith next at 9.2 ppg and Deist at 5.5 ppg.
Smith had 171 rebounds, 10 blocks and 25 steals, both team bests among returning players, while Bauer returns the most assists with 25.
Others who contributed in the season-opener this past week against Missouri Valley were junior Collin Bauer and sophomore Ed Miller. Collin Bauer saw mainly part-time duty a year ago while Miller is seeing his first varsity action. Rounding out the roster are juniors Gavin Larsen and Dakota McCrainie, and freshman Aaron Olsen.
EXIRA-EHK
Junior Easton Nelson returns as the top scorer for the Spartans, which went 11-11 last season, 11-5 in the Rolling Valley Conference under longtime coach Doug Miller. His was the ninth-best total of returning players, and he ranks just ahead of junior teammate Trey Petersen’s 10.6 ppg. Sophomore Cash Emgarten brings back 8.9 ppg.
Nelson, a 6’5” center, brings back 119 rebounds, just three shy of sophomore Jackson Radcliff. Petersen dished out 71 assists and recorded 41 steals, both team highs, while Nelson had 16 blocked shots.
The Spartans graduated just two seniors from last year, and it was only Tyler Petersen who played in every game, so there is a ton of experience coming back.
The lone seniors this season are Aiden Potts and Easton McCarthy, and Potts does have starting experience. Others expected to make a contribution are a trio of sophomores: Aiden Flathers, Jameson Kilworth and Quintin White.