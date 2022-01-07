Audubon and Exira-EHK both got back to action earlier this week after the long layoff. Here’s a quick summary of some of what happened on the mats and the hardwood:
WRESTLING
Audubon goes 1-3 at Kuemper: The Wheelers went to Carroll Kuemper Catholic for a five-team dual meet and emerged with one win, a 42-18 decision over Coon Rapids-Bayard.
It was forfeits that decided this outcome, almost literally, as the only contested match in that dual went to Coon Rapids-Bayard at 113 pounds. The Wheelers had seven forfeits to the Crusaders’ two.
The Wheelers lost to Carroll (65-6), Kuemper 69-9 and Ridge View 48-21. Alex Hansen went 2-0 in his contested matches, including the lone victory over the host Knights (a 4-3 decision) and another decision against Ridge View. Jack Stanerson (106) and Cooper Nielsen (220) each had pins in the Ridge View dual.
The Wheelers were set to host a quadrangular Thursday night, with Earlham, Ogden and Southeast Valley all coming. They’ll participate in the Rollin Dyer Invitational hosted by Atlantic on Saturday, the biggest meet of the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Audubon: The Wheeler boys returned to action Thursday night hosting Ar-We-Va in non-conference action, and will play IKM-Manning on the road today.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans improved to 6-2 with a 57-44 win over Woodbine Tuesday night on the road.
Jackson Radcliff had 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and also grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Spartans past the Tigers. The Spartans led the whole way, going up 24-17 and slowly building on the lead in the second half.
They’ll host a pair of games this weekend, tonight against Paton-Churdan and Saturday with non-conference ACGC.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Audubon: The Wheelers gave up a 16-2 run in the second quarter to fall behind 27-10, then gave back a third quarter rally as they fell to Iowa Class 1A No. 12 Stanton 57-40 Tuesday night in Stanton.
No statistics from the game were immediately posted to VarsityBound Iowa. Three Viqueen, led by Marleigh Johnson’s 16, were in double figures.
Exira-EHK: Their game vs. Woodbine was a very tight game for three quarters and perhaps the game the Spartan girls needed. But in the fourth quarter the third-ranked team in Class 1A broke away and came up with a 60-46 win over the Tigers in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Quinn Grubbs had a team-high 24 points, while Macy Emgarten added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Alisa Partridge put in 11 points.
The Spartans had a 36-32 lead after three quarters before outscoring the Tigers 24-14 in the fourth period, going 19-for-29 at the line.
The Spartans are 8-0 and finish the week with a two-game home stand: Today vs. Paton-Churdan and Saturday against non-conference foe ACGC.