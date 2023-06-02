AUDUBON
BASEBALL: The Wheelers led 2-0 over Underwood for 3-1/2 innings, but the Eagles used a four-run fourth inning to start to turn the tide in this Western Iowa Conference game Tuesday night. The Wheelers tied it up in the top of the fifth, but a seven-run bottom-of-the-fifth made this one an Eagles’ rout, 11-4.
The Wheelers collected seven hits in the game, with Gavin Larsen and Carson Wessel each having two, and Wessel drove in three runs. Three errors hurt the Audubon cause.
Carson Meaike gave up the loss, giving up seven hits while striking out three. Five of the Eagles’ 11 runs were earned.
The past week was a winless one for the Wheelers, as they lost 20-10 to Audubon and 7-6 to Treynor.
In the loss to the Bulldogs, Evan Alt and Brody Schultes each had two hits, while Colton Hansen, Gavin Larsen and Cooper Nielsen each had two RBIs. The team’s defense, however, was leaky as just six of the Bulldogs runs were earned.
The team collected 11 hits in the loss to Treynor, with Carson Wessel and Brody Schultes each collecting two RBIs.
SOFTBALL: Kali Irlmeier had a busy week for the Wheelers. In addition to her state golf tournament experience, she also competed in several softball games during the past week.
Her most prolific game came Tuesday night against Underwood, when she drove in five runs on three hits to lead the Wheelers past the Eagles 16-8 at Underwood. The runs came via doubles in the second and fourth innings, and a single in the sixth.
The Wheelers finished with nine hits, and led for good from the fourth inning onward. An error scored one run, Irlmeier’s double on the first pitch scored another one run, then Alexis Obermeier singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs, and one more Eagles error scored the final run of the inning.
Irlmeier was the winning pitcher, allowing seven hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out four. Obermeier threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen. Mattie Nielsen and Kylee Hartl also collected multiple hits to support Irlmeier.
It was a good week for the Wheelers, who are off to a perfect 4-0 start in the Western Iowa Conference, and have just the 6-3 opening-night loss to Earlham. The team also beat Riverside 12-2 and Treynor 6-4 prior to the Memorial Day break. The Wheelers were to play Coon Rapids-Bayard Thursday before traveling to Missouri Valley today. Logan-Magnolia is a home opponent on Monday.
EXIRA-EHK
BASEBALL: The Spartans struggled at the plate against Woodbine Tuesday night, getting its lone hit from Jameson Kilworth in a 15-0 loss to the Tigers in a home contest.
The Spartans rebounded with a 10-3 victory Wednedsay night at Glidden-Ralston. Jaiden Pettepier had two doubles and drove in three runs, while Trey Petersen had two RBIs and scored twice and Easton Nelsen added two RBIs.
Petersen picked up the win, striking out 11 in six innings. The Spartans are now 3-3 on the season and have the week off, not playing again until Wednesday, June 7, when they host Boyer Valley.
SOFTBALL: Riley Miller is continuing to pitch well for the Spartans, and her latest win was a 9-4 victory over Glidden-Ralston Wednesday night.
Miller gave up just one earned run while striking out six in a complete game victory. She had plenty of support, with Gemini Goodwin driving in three runs, Quinn Grubbs scoring twice and Taryn Petersen collecting two hits.
The Spartans are perfect on the year in four games, and Miller has wins in all of them. The other victory of the week was a 4-3 win in nine innings over Woodbine, wherein she struck out eight and scattered seven hits in the win.
The winning run was scored on an error.
Goodwin doubled twice, while Shay Burmeister had a pair of hits and scored twice in the victory.
The Spartans were to have played Atlantic Thursday night, and then are busy the next couple of days, starting with a road game at ACGC in Guthrie Center today, and the Trojan Invitational hosted by Atlantic on Saturday.