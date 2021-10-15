EXIRA – Exira-EHK stayed in playoff contention, using a big rally in the second half to upend Boyer Valley 50-47 last Friday in Exira.
A monster game by Trey Petersen did the job, rolling up 561 total yards, including an incredible 509 yards and four touchowns through the air. The final touchdown was the one that gave the Spartans the win. He rushed for three touchdowns in the victory as well.
Petersen had plenty of help, with Tyler Kingery recording eight receptions for 266 yards and three scores, while Aiden Flathers had four receptions for 137 yards.
Petersen outdueled Bulldog quarterback Brayden Hast, who ended with 390 yards and six TDs.
The Spartans outscored the Bulldogs 32-13 in the second half to erase a 34-18 halftime deficit.
The victory puts the Spartans (4-3, 2-3 Iowa eight-man District 10) in good position for a bid in the playoffs, which begin Oct. 22. The Spartans can really make a strong case with today’s contest at Coon Rapids-Bayard.