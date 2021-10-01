  • Exira-EHK at CAM:
    • After a pair of tough losses, Exira-EHK got back on track with a 37-30 homecoming victory over Bedford. This one wasn’t really as close as the final score, as the Spartans rolled up 464 total yards, including Trey Petersen’s impressive 24-for-35 passing and four touchdowns in getting 321 yards through the air. Derrek Kommes had two touchdowns, while Tyler Kingery had 147 yards and a touchdown reception and Dane Paulsen added a 30-yard score.

    The Spartans were defensively sound in their own homecoming game against Bedford, holding the Bulldogs to 94 total yards, including 21 rushing, and forcing three interceptions. However, special teams might be getting attention this week, as the Bulldogs returned two deep kickoffs – one for 72 yards, the other 74 – for touchdowns. Between punt and kickoff returns, the Bulldogs averaged 25.6 yards per return.

    The Cougars solidified its status as the team to beat after its 58-42 win over No. 3 Audubon, and will be looking to mix other athletes into the rushing game this week to help lighten Lane Spieker’s load.

    Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard:

    • The Wheelers are still ranked fifth in the new eight-man poll and, after the loss to CAM, have an excellent chance to get back into the win column against the Crusaders.

    The Wheelers showed they can be knocked down but can respond with its 1-2 rushing punch: Gavin Smith’s 193 yards and three touchdowns, and Carter Andreasen’s 154 yards and two scores. And the team still had 387 yards total offense, not that far behind CAM’s 441, but defensively ... well, it was hard to stop Spieker.

    The Crusaders are coming off a tough loss of their own, 48-12 to West Harrison. Quarterback Tanner Oswald had an 8-for-14 night passing for 54 yards but was limited to 26 yards on the ground; leading rusher was Preston McAlister with 64 yards. Oswald has 906 yards passing on the year and 11 touchdowns as part of an attack that favors the throw.

