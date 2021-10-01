- Exira-EHK at CAM:
- After a pair of tough losses, Exira-EHK got back on track with a 37-30 homecoming victory over Bedford. This one wasn’t really as close as the final score, as the Spartans rolled up 464 total yards, including Trey Petersen’s impressive 24-for-35 passing and four touchdowns in getting 321 yards through the air. Derrek Kommes had two touchdowns, while Tyler Kingery had 147 yards and a touchdown reception and Dane Paulsen added a 30-yard score.
The Spartans were defensively sound in their own homecoming game against Bedford, holding the Bulldogs to 94 total yards, including 21 rushing, and forcing three interceptions. However, special teams might be getting attention this week, as the Bulldogs returned two deep kickoffs – one for 72 yards, the other 74 – for touchdowns. Between punt and kickoff returns, the Bulldogs averaged 25.6 yards per return.
The Cougars solidified its status as the team to beat after its 58-42 win over No. 3 Audubon, and will be looking to mix other athletes into the rushing game this week to help lighten Lane Spieker’s load.
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard:
- The Wheelers are still ranked fifth in the new eight-man poll and, after the loss to CAM, have an excellent chance to get back into the win column against the Crusaders.
The Wheelers showed they can be knocked down but can respond with its 1-2 rushing punch: Gavin Smith’s 193 yards and three touchdowns, and Carter Andreasen’s 154 yards and two scores. And the team still had 387 yards total offense, not that far behind CAM’s 441, but defensively ... well, it was hard to stop Spieker.
The Crusaders are coming off a tough loss of their own, 48-12 to West Harrison. Quarterback Tanner Oswald had an 8-for-14 night passing for 54 yards but was limited to 26 yards on the ground; leading rusher was Preston McAlister with 64 yards. Oswald has 906 yards passing on the year and 11 touchdowns as part of an attack that favors the throw.
PREP FOOTBALL: Here's a quick preview of today's games, both on the road
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:16:43 AM
- Sunset: 07:00:50 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A few isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:16:43 AM
Sunset: 07:00:50 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 07:17:47 AM
Sunset: 06:59:10 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NW @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:18:51 AM
Sunset: 06:57:30 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:19:55 AM
Sunset: 06:55:51 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: N @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:21 AM
Sunset: 06:54:12 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:22:04 AM
Sunset: 06:52:34 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:23:10 AM
Sunset: 06:50:55 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SE @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Making Room For Change: Four buildings in downtown Audubon to be demolished for new bank location
- Council work session to discuss code enforcement
- Eli Olsen
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Exira-EHK has top-10 finishers at O-M meet
- Three area communities receive grant funds for broadband expansion
- Bucksnort Restaurant in Exira hiring now
- Purple Porch Project: Shedding a Light on Domestic Violence
- Bridge reconstruction bids opened
- No Mask Mandates for Audubon County Schools
- Audubon Citywide Clean Up Days
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.