One team was pretty much a lock to earn a spot in the Iowa eight-man playoffs at season’s beginning.
The other area team has slowly but surely earned its case to be part of the 32-team field.
The former team is Audubon, the state’s sixth-ranked team that clinched a playoff spot in Week 6 and cruised through the season, with the exception of a probably-closer-than-it-looked loss to CAM.
The latter team is Exira-EHK, the team that rebounded from a winless season last year to win five games, including what was perhaps their signature victory over Boyer Valley two weeks ago, to take its place in the playoffs.
Both teams begin the road to the UNI-Dome at 7 p.m. today. The Wheelers are at home against Stanton-Essex, the Spartans on the road against defending state champions Remsen St. Mary’s.
Here’s a quick look at the teams both teams will be playing:
AUDUBON
The Wheelers drew Stanton-Essex, a team that went 6-2 during the regular season. For as close in proximity as both teams have been and their playoff history, this is possibly the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the eight-man era.
Both teams opened against traditionally strong squads from Warren County, and were impressive in victory, including Audubon’s “W” against Southeast Warren and the Vikings’ victory over Martensdale-St. Marys.
The Corner Conference has traditionally sent strong football teams into their respective districts, and the Vikings have good numbers to make their case. They can both run (1582 total yards) and pass (1186 total yards) the ball. Carter Johnson has 1,332 total yards, including 500 on the ground and 30 receiving, and has had a hand in 21 total touchdowns. Jack Roberts is his main receiver with 428 yards in 17 receptions and six touchdowns; Logan Roberts (223 yards, 5 TD) is the second option.
Logan Roberts is the top rushing threat with 815 yards, including 13 touchdowns and 81 total carries. He, along with Johnson, are among the defensive leaders, with Roberts having 72 tackles, 11 for losses. Johnson has four interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
Audubon quarterback Gavin Smith finished the regular season with 2,133 total yards and a hand in 43 touchdowns. Carter Andreasen has been the second rushing option for the Wheelers with 630 yards and nine touchdowns.
EXIRA-EHK
Trey Petersen has developed into one of southwest Iowa’s most potent quarterbacks, finishing Friday’s victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard with 323 total yards and a hand in seven touchdowns. Four were by pass, part of 181 yard effort through the air, and he found six different receivers, with four – Easton Nelson, Aiden Flathers, Alex Hansen and Cash Emgarten – all scoring.
It was that incredible 561-yard night Oct. 8 against Boyer Valley, the one that effectively won the Spartans a spot in the post-season, that has him at a video game-like 2,220 total yards on the season, including 1,603 on the pass.
Another strong effort will be needed against fourth-ranked Remsen St. Marys, which cruised through the regular season.
The offense runs through Cael Ortman, who has 1,027 yards passing and 647 rushing for 39 total touchdowns. Five Hawks backs have 100 or more yards rushing, with Brenden Fisch the No. 2 option at 617 yards. Austin Jensen is the to receiver with 371 yards, with Ryan Willman having 279.
The Hawks’ defense has 10 sacks among its 33 tackles for losses. Willman and Jensen each have three interceptions; the Hawks have forced 23 turnovers.