It’s post-season time, and here’s where local teams are playing:
Baseball: Audubon and Exira-EHK are both in Substate 7, where the Spartans have the No. 3 seed and the Wheelers the seventh seed.
With first-round District 13 games on Saturday, July 1, the Spartans will host No. 6 Boyer Valley, while the Wheelers travel to Alta-Aurelia; both games start at 7 p.m. A potential district semifinal game awaits on Wednesday, July 5, if the Wheelers and Spartans both win.
Top seed is Remsen St. Marys, which got a first-round bye and will host either Glidden-Ralston or IKM-Manning on Wednesday, July 5.
In District 14 (the sister district of District 13), Woodbury Central is the No. 1 seed, with other teams including Ar-We-Va, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Earlham, Griswold, Southwest Valley, Stanton and Tri-Center the other teams.
Softball: Both Audubon and Exira-EHK are in Region 3, where Southeast Warren is the top seed and Exira-EHK the two seed; seeded third is Woodbine.
Audubon will host Tri-Center of Neola at 7 p.m. today, with the winner taking on Exira-EHK at Lloyd Petersen Park in Kimballton, with a 5 p.m. start time on Wednesday, July 5. Riverside, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Woodbine are in the other part of the bracket and could be potential semifinal opponents on Friday, July 7, the game tentatively set for 5 p.m. at Kimballton.
Southeast Warren’s half of the bracket involves CAM, East Union of Afton, Melcher-Dallas, Murray, Nodaway Valley and Orient-Macksburg. The regional semifinal is at Milo.
The regional final is set for Monday, July 11, at the home field of the highest-seeded team still playing.
BASEBALL
Audubon: The Wheelers won their fifth game of the season and third in Western Iowa Conference play after a 7-5 win over IKM-Manning Thursday, June 22.
Gavin Larsen had two hits and Cooper Nielsen added two RBIs in the victory. Larsen picked up the win, giving up just one hit and striking out three in three innings of work, while Brody Schultes struck out three in four innings of relief.
A 15-3 loss to Tri-Center on Friday, June 23, meant the Wheelers finished ninth in the conference standings.
It’s been non-conference games this week as the Wheelers focus on the post-season, with a pair of one-run losses – 3-2 to Bedford and 5-4 to Carroll – sandwiching a tough 14-2 loss to CAM.
In the Bedford game, Schultes and Jay Remsburg had two hits each for Audubon. Carter Wessel struck out six in 5-2/3 innings and gave up just one earned run. The Bulldogs scored the winning run in the seventh on a wild pitch.
The Wheelers were still in striking distance against CAM on Tuesday, but the Cougars erupted for eight runs in the sixth to coast to the win. Adam Obrecht pitched well in his five innings, scattering seven hits and giving up just two earned runs while striking out five. Evan Alt had the lone RBI.
Against Carroll, the Wheelers trailed just 2-1 before the Tigers got three runs in the fifth to go up 5-1. The Wheelers staged a seventh-inning comeback but fell short.
Aaron Olsen scored off a double steal to plate the Wheelers’ first run, and had baserunners in every inning but the fifth. The seventh-inning rally had RBIs by Carson Wessel and Schultes, but they fell short.
Larsen took the loss, with both of the runs he was charged with coming without the benefit of a base hit. None of the Tigers’ runs were earned, while the Wheelers had just two earned runs themselves in a game that was by some accounts sloppy by both teams.
Audubon is 5-17 headed into the post-season.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans finished 8-6 in the Rolling Valley Conference to come in fourth, and 11-8 overall after winning two games this week, including a 21-4 romp over Boyer Valley Wednesday night.
A 10-run sixth inning was the big one for the Spartans against the Bulldogs. When the smoke cleared, the team finished with 11 hits. Josh Nelson had five RBI and Trey Petersen four to account for half of the game’s RBIs. The Spartans took advantage of 16 walks and four errors.
Single runs in five of the Spartans’ six at-bats did it a night earlier against IKM-Manning. Petersen, Derrek Kommes and Gavin Bengard each had an RBI. Petersen and Alex Hansen combined to strike out 10 Wolves, with Hansen picking up the ‘W’.
SOFTBALL
Audubon: The Wheelers finished fourth in the Western Iowa Conference after wins over IKM-Manning (5-4) and Tri-Center (4-3) last week.
It’s on to the post-season now, with the Wheelers warming up with three non-conference games, going 2-1 after wins over Bedford (10-6) and CAM (16-4) and a loss to Griswold (10-4).
In the win over Bedford, the Wheelers collected 14 hits, four by Kali Irlmeier, three from Mattie Nielsen and two each from Jordan Porsch and Alexis Obermeier. Porsch had a home run in the fourth inning and finished with a team-best three RBI on the night.
After spotting the Bulldogs single runs in the first two innings, the Wheelers scored three in the top of the third to begin an 8-0 run over the next three innings. Obermeier struck out 12 and walked three in the victory.
The Wheelers dominated CAM, as Obermeier limited the Cougars to four hits and struck out six. Addie Hocker had four RBI and Nielsen added three. The Wheelers led 9-2 after two innings and were never really threatened.
In the Griswold game, the Wheelers scored all their runs in the fifth and sixth innings. After Nielsen’s solo home run in the fifth, the team’s biggest move came in the sixth. Down 8-1 to the Tigers at that point, Kylee Hartl reached on a fielder’s choice and eventually scored, while Michelle Brooks and Addie Hocker also scored. But the Tigers stopped the rally and scored two runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Obermeier gave up 12 hits in the loss, with nine earned runs and eight strikeouts. Audubon finishes 15-8 on the regular season.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans wrapped up a perfect 14-0 season in the Rolling Valley Conference after a 16-3 win over Boyer Valley Wednesday night.
The Spartans jumped on the Bulldogs early, scoring six runs in the first inning to cruise to the win. The other big inning was seven runs in the sixth. They only got seven hits, but took advantage of nine walks and three hit batters.
Quinn Grubbs, Gemini Goodwin and Hannah Nelson each had two hits, and Goodwin had a home run and batted in three runs.
The only other game this week was a 3-1 loss to Class 1A No. 4 Newell-Fonda in non-conference action. The Spartans had a 1-0 lead and was still tied with the Mustangs when they scored the go-ahead and insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Riley Miller and Mustang ace Mia Walker engaged in a pitcher’s duel, with Miller giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out 11 and not walking a single batter. Walker yielded three hits and struck out 13. Grubbs had the lone RBI for the Spartans.
The Spartans go into the post-season with a 20-3 record.