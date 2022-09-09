AUDUBON
The Audubon volleyball team is off to a 6-4 start on the season, on the strength of a triangular sweep Tuesday night and a .500 weekend at South Central Calhoun.
In their annual trip to Lake City and the SCC Invite, the Wheelers picked up wins over Class 2A South Hamilton (19-21, 21-18, 15-13) and a pair of Class 4A squads in Perry (21-8, 21-13) and Spencer (12-21, 22-20, 15-12), but falling to Manson-Northwest Webster (21-17, 21-16), Pocahontas Area (21-14, 21-19) and the host Titans (21-11, 19-21, 15-5).
The Wheelers followed up their SCC weekend with a sweep of non-conference opponents Glidden-Ralston (25-18, 25-16) and Madrid (25-19, 25-19).
Against Glidden-Ralston, Mattie Nielsen had four kills and Harlow Miller three of the team’s 13 kills in the match, while Addie Hocker had 11 assists. Kylee Hartl had six digs.
In both sets against G-R, the Wheelers jumped out to a big lead, only for the Wildcats to rally back and the Wheelers then holding on for the late win.
In the Madrid match, Hocker had 11 assists and two kills, while Nielsen and Miller each had six of the team’s 15 kills. Miller added three blocks while Hartl had four digs.
Season leaders – this also includes a three-set loss to Panorama and a sweep of Coon Rapids-Bayard to open the season back on Aug. 25 – include 130 assists by Addie Hocker, 76 kills by Mattie Nielsen with Harlow Miller second at 46, 23 blocks by Miller and 45 digs by Kylee Hartl with Audrey Jensen second teamwise at 39.
EXIRA-EHK
The Spartans are off to a 2-6 start on the season, with one of those wins coming at the Missouri Valley Invitational over the weekend.
It was a three-set win over Griswold – 21-18, 12-21, 15-11 – that avenged an earlier-season two-set loss to the Tigers. The Spartans fell to the host Lady Reds, Boyer Valley, East Mills and Riverside all in two sets, and a three-set loss to Woodbine.
Makenzie Riley and Shay Burmeister have led the offense so far this season, with 23 and 22 kills, respectively, while Riley is the assists leader at 41 with Quinn Grubbs at 27. Riley has 12 blocks, while Burmeister has 43 digs to lead the defense.
The Spartans are at the Griswold Invitational this weekend.