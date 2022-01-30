AUDUBON — Hosting Audubon had a pair of third place finishes and two others finish fourth at the annual Wheeler Invitational Saturday.
Keegan Deist (160) and Cooper Nielsen (220) took bronzes, both going 1-1 on the afternoon after rebounding from semifinal losses. Deist beat Southeast Polk JV’s Ean McDaniel, while Nielsen took down Missouri Valley’s Kadin Bonham.
Colin Hartl (138) and Gabe Jensen (152) each placed fourth for the Wheelers, who were seventh teamwise.
Atlantic-CAM was among the teams sending a junior varsity squad to the meet. The Wheelers turned in a fifth-place finish, and Nathan Keiser turned out a championship performance at 220 pounds. He got a tie-breaking victory over Perry’s Kevin Colin.
The Trojan JV team had a runner-up performance by Cole Park at 182, who was pinned by Missouri Valley’s Gage Calusen. Third-place finishes came from Tristan Becker (126) and Brent Masker (152).
Wheeler Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 29, at Audubon
Team scores: 1. Missouri Valley 268, 2. Southeast Polk JV 189, 3. Perry 157, 4. Creston JV 137, 5. Atlantic-CAM JV 126, 6. Westwood Sloan 109.5, 7. Audubon 73, 8. East Sac Count 58, 9. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 50, 10. Collins-Maxwell 39, 11. Missouri Valley JV, 12, West Harison 10.
Championship matches
106: Evan Huberty (SEP JV) dec. Jaxon Prichard (West) 7-2. 113: Eli Barecca (MV) pinned Brayden BUrns (ESC) 3:21. 120: Garret Ortner (ESC) pinned Jeremia Berg (West) 2:57. 126: Mason Hedrick (SEP JV) maj. dec. Milo Staver (Cre JV) 15-1. 132: Riley Radke (MV) pinned Wyatt Gibson (SEP JV) 4:48. 138: Cole Nelson (P) pinned Cael Winget (SEP JV). 145: Tanner Burgin (P) pinned Easton Biladeau (SEP JV) 2:42. 152: Ben Hansen (MV) pinned Gavin Evans (Cre JV) 2:50. 160: Cody Gilpin (MV) pinned Brennan Hayes (Cre JV) 1:40. 170: Shane Sinclair (MV) pinned Cole Park (Atl JV) 0:41. 182: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Keegan Snyder (P) 1:59. 195: Bret Boruff (MV) pinned Diego Naranjo (SEP JV) 2:33. 220: Nathan Keiser (Atl JV) dec. Kevin Colin (P) 4-0. 285: Connor Murphy (MV) dec. Alan Gomez (P) TB-1 3-1.
Audubon results
106: Jack Stanerson, 5th, 1-1. 138: Colin Hartl, 4th, 2-1. 145: Evan Alt, 6th, 1-2. 152: Gabe Jensen, 4th, 1-2. 160: Keegan Deist, 3rd, 1-1. 182: Lane Barber, DNP, 0-2. 220: Cooper Nielsen, 3rd, 1-1.
Atlantic-CAM JV results
126: Tristan Becker, 3rd, 1-1. 132: Jarrett Hansen, 5th, 1-1. 138: Keegan Crogha, 6th, 1-2. 145: AC Roller, 5th, 2-1. 152: Brent Masker, 3rd, 1-1. 160: David Retallic, 6th, 0-2. 170: Kayden Crall, DNP, 0-2; Cole Park, 2nd, 2-1. 182: Cohen Bruce, 5th, 2-1. 220: Nathan Keiser, 1st, 3-0.