ATLANTIC – It was a tough day on the tennis courts for Audubon, as no Wheeler entries advanced in either singles or doubles competition at Wednesday’s Iowa Class 1A regional meet at Atlantic.
In singles Audubon, Geralyn Anderson lost 6-0, 6-2 to Kaitlyn Zugay of Ballard, while Jill Denny fell 6-2, 6-4 to Ella Patteson of Boone.
Audubon saw Ava Slater and Jocelyn Chambers drop a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (7) set to North Polk’s Broedynn Baston and Rachel Schroder. Kya Petersen and Audrey Jensen were beaten by Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Landry Miller and Alexis Narmi in a pair of 6-2 sets.
Singles qualifiers were champion Sam Tidgren of Carroll Kuemper Catholic, who beat Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Lanee Olsen 2-6, 7-6 (6), 1-0 (8). Miller and Narmi went on to claim the doubles title, beating intra-city rivals Oasis Opheim and Alexis Opheim of Lewis Central 6-2, 6/3.
BOYS GET A SINGLES WIN
Audubon finished seventh in the team standings at the Iowa Class 1A district meet Monday in Denison, with the win from Isaac Jackson as its lone victory, helping the Wheelers finish seventh. He beat Harlan’s Garrett Hillwick 6-0, 6-1 before Johnson eliminated him in the quarterfinals. Jake Lauritsen went in as the No. 1 singles player for the Wheelers, falling to Van Houten 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, Eli Deist and Connor Christensen took a team from Saydel to three sets before falling 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
“Isaac Jackson played extremely well today, they all did,” said Wheeler coach Maryssa Soder. “He won the first round and moved onto the second. Eli (Deist) and Connor (Christensen) won their first set and played a really close second and third set but ended up losing overall.”
As a team, Atlantic finished as district runner up with 18 points. Denison-Schleswig won the team title on the strength of sweeping both statebound doubles spots. The Trojans and Monarchs, along with third-place Carroll Kuemper Catholic, move on to the post-season substate team tennis meet.
Iowa Class 1A District Tennis
Monday, May 9, at Denison
Team scores: 1. Denison-Schleswig 23, 2. Atlantic 18, 3. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 12, 4. Council Bluffs St. Albert 9, 5. Sioux City Heelan 6, 6. Saydel 5, 7. Audubon 2, 8. Harlan 0.
State qualifiers
Singles: Ethan Sturm (Atl), Carter White (SA).
Doubles: Colin Reis-Harrison Dahm (D-S), Carson Seuntjens-Wyatt Johnson (D-S).