AUDUBON – Audubon was probably one of the big surprises in the Western Iowa Conference a year ago.
And call it a pleasant surprise, as the Wheelers, under coach Darran Miller, notched a 16-8 record, 11-5 in the WIC, good for fourth place, and a post-season run that saw them run all the way to the Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal. The season-ending loss to eventual state champion Newell-Fonda capped a season where four of their losses came in the first four games, and saw them win 16 of their last 19 games prior to the regional semifinal.
There’s a good nucleus back, and the Wheelers’ two top returning scorers from a year ago, both seniors, are back. Aleah Hermansen averaged 16 points per game while Jaci Christensen had a double double and averaged 15.4 ppg and 11.2 rebounds. Christensen is the only returning player to average a double-double.
Hermansen also was in the top 15 returning players in several key categories: 4.7 rebounds per game, plus 55 assists, 83 steals, 35.1% three-point shooting and 67% free-throw shooting.
Underclassmen who saw action in every game last year and expected to return are junior Sienna Albertsen and senior Kate Tessman.
The Wheelers had a Hall Of Pride scrimmage vs. Glidden-Ralston this past Tuesday night, and will open the season Tuesday, Nov. 30, on the road against Missouri Valley.