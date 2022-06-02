ELK HORN – It took a two-run rally in the top of the seventh inning for Glidden-Ralston to knock off Exira-EHK 5-3 in a Rolling Valley Conference game Wednesday night.
The Wildcats’ Caden Wenck got the two-run RBI to score the go-ahead and insurance runs with two out.
The game was back-and-forth all night, with Chase Schwab scoring on a base hit by Dane Paulsen, while Jameson Kilworth RBI’ed the other single during the second inning. A three-run third inning allowed the Wildcats to take the lead, thanks to a Spatran error and two walks.
The Spartans came back to tie the score when Dane Paulsen singled and eventually came home on a wild pitch.
Jaiden Pettepier took the loss for Exira-EHK. After retiring the first six batters, he allowed two hits.
The Spartans, who have three seniors on the roster (Kayden Hansen, Tyler Kingery and Paulsen) are now 1-3, having beaten West Harrison 3-1 and lost to Woodbine 2-1.