After a couple of tough weeks, this week’s Southwest Iowa Shopper football contest was rather easy.
With nobody having more than three wrong, there were three perfect entries, and a tiebreaker came down to a random drawing.
Rhonda McVey of Des Moines gets the duke, winning with her perfect entry and a guess of 38 in the tiebreaker question, the points scored in the Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State game, which was 41.
Betty Bowen of Audubon is second also guessing 38 in the tiebreaker. In third was Terry Weisenborn of Exira, having guessed 30 points would be scored.
A couple of you guessed Coon Rapids-Bayard would upend Audubon, but the most-missed games were Iowa-Maryland and Cincinnati’s victory over Notre Dame.
Thanks for playing and there’s a new contest this week.