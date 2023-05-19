DES MOINES – Madison Steckler is relishing her final opportunity to compete for Audubon the Iowa Class 1A state track meet.
The Wheeler senior qualified in four events this week, including the 200-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles and as part of the 4x400-meter relay.
“Being able to compete in four events, I’m definitely grateful that I made it one last time and get to experience this with my teammates,” said Steckler. “I’m proud of my teammates. They’ve put in the work and obviously they had to put in some work to get us here.”
That hard work has paid off, and it’s gotten her to Saturday’s final in the 200-meter dash. She’ll go in with a time of 26.19, fourth best in Thursday’s preliminary heats.
It’s her personal best by almost a half second, and her state best time.
Earlier, the girls’ shuttle hurdle relay, with Steckler running anchor, finished 11th with a time of 1:11.26, just 0.16 off the eighth-place time set by North Butler. Also running on that team were Michelle Brooks, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Burr.
“I think we did really good and it’s really exciting to be here. I’m really glad we made it,” said Brooks. “The first two hurdles were really shaky but I brought it all together and kept pushing and I think our team did pretty good.”
“We kind of had a slower time (Thursday) than going into state, so we just wanted to pull off a better time and do our best here,” added Nielsen.
“Overall, this was a good experience,” added Burr.
Steckler will be in her other events today and – depending on the 4x400-meter relay’s finish – possibly Saturday.
1-FOR-2 FOR EMGARTEN
Exira-EHK’s Cash Emgarten will be competing on Saturday in the 200-meter dash and was just outside the top 8, and another Saturday spot, in the 100-meter dash.
A junior, Emgarten finished with the seventh-best time in a preliminary heat of the 200-meter dash, in 22.56. His time of 11.55 in the 100 was good for 10th.
“The 200 felt really good,” he said. “I got out strong and was able to keep it up. The 100 it was a little bit hotter and I got a little gassed.
“In the 200, I was shooting for a 22.8 and I blew that out of the water,” he continued. “My goal (in the 100) was 11.3 but that’s OK.”
Emgarten feels he’s progressed well this season, with a 1-second improvement in the 200 and a half-second best in the 100. His goal is to get out of the blocks and catch up with at least the 3-4-5 guys in the 200 finals’ pack.
“So far it’s been great. It’s a great atmosphere and I just love it,” he said. “Lots of fans and people from our school.”
Also on Thursday, Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger came in 13th with a time of 11:29.40, a season best by 24 seconds. A two-time qualifier in the 3000, the Wheeler sophomore placed 12th in the same event a year ago.
Coming up today, in addition to Steckler’s events, Jonas LaCanne of Exira-EHK is in the boys’ 400-meter hurdles. Audubon’s Zeke Konkler, competing in the 800-meter run, waits until Saturday.