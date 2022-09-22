CROSS COUNTRY
Panorama Invite: Audubon had just one entry in the varsity division at Panora West Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 15, but it was worth it as Stefi Beisswenger turned in a top-10 finish in the girls’ field.
Beisswenger finished seventh with a time of 20:54 out of 82 runners to medal.
The other Wheelers competed in the junior varsity races. Maddie Burr finished 25th with a time of 33:49 in the girls’ JV race. In the boys’ JV race, Eli Deist finished 24th in 23:00, while Mason Steckler was 29th, in at 23:15.
Exira-EHK had four runners in the varsity girls’ race, with Ella Petersen in at 23:52 to finish 31st. Also competing were Gracie Bartz (27:42), Ruby VanderWal (30:26) and Jessi Marshall (36:11).
The boys had six runners and finished 12th in the team standings. Austin Rasmussen was 44th with a time of 20:33, while Jonas LaCanne had a time of 21:07 and was 50th. Others were Eric Wilson (22:11), Phil Reinhart (22:19), Quintinn White (24:49) and Carter Wiemann (27:02).
VOLLEYBALL
Audubon: The Wheelers went 2-2 at the Carroll Invitational, going 2-1 in pool play before falling to Newell-Fonda in a pair of 21-13 sets in the semifinals.
Wins were over South Central Calhoun in three sets (12-21, 23-21, 15-13) and Ar-We-Va (21-14, 21-16), with a loss to Storm Lake in three sets (21-11, 18-21, 15-12).
In the Newell-Fonda semifianl match, Mattie Nielsen had five kills while Kali Irlmeier came away with three. Addie Hocker had 11 assists to go along with two blocks, while Harlow Miller had two blocks. Kylie Hartl and Anna Larsen had six digs each.
The Wheelers (8-10, 0-4 Western Iowa Conference) dropped a pair of WIC matches, a five-setter to Tri-Center (26-28, 25-21, 18-25, 22-25, 15-13) in a match last Thursday, Sept. 15, that could have gone either way; and a four-setter to Underwood (24-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21).
Nielsen had a game-high 20 kills while Miller was also in double-digit kills with 11, with Madison Steckler adding eight. The Wheelers had 46 kills to Tri-Center’s 54.
Hocker ran the offense well with 39 assists, and the team had 15 ace serves to the Trojans’ 12, with Anna Larsen coming up with five.
Exira-EHK: In an area rivalry game, the Spartans fell in straight sets to CAM, 25-18, 25-10, 25-13 in Rolling Valley Conference action Thursday, Sept. 15, in Elk Horn. Makenzie Riley had six kills and Jaelynn Petersen four on the night, while Quinn Grubbs had seven assists.
At the weekend tournament at ACGC in Guthrie Center, the Spartans went 1-3, including a three-set victory over the host Chargers in pool play, 16-21, 21-11, 16-14.
Losses were to Nodaway Valley (21-14, 21-16) and Glidden-Ralston (21-14, 21-19) in pool play, and a three-set consolation bracket match to Madrid (21-16, 21-23, 15-10).
The Spartans re-entered RVC action but dropped a five-set match to Ar-We-Va Tuesday at Westside, 24-26, 25-15, 25-18, 24-26, 15-11. Three Spartans were in double-digit kills, with Burmeister having 12, Riley 11 and Petersen 10; Exira-EHK had 40 kills on the night to the Rockets’ 37.
Grubbs also set up the offense with 21 assists, with Riley adding 14. Harlee Fahn had four ace serves.
The Spartans are 5-13, 0-2 RVC.
Grubbs had 11 assists and Riley nine against ACGC, while Riley also led the offense with seven kills and Shay Burmeister five. Hannah Nelson had three blocks.