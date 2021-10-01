Gah ... it must be that upsets are more common in football or the guy picking the Southwest Iowa Shopper’s football contest games is pretty good at ramping up the challenge.
Either way, another bevy of upsets threw this week’s entrants for a loop once again, as just four total contestants had four or fewer wrong this week.
It was Shelby Jensen of Hamlin who was the lone contestant with three incorrect. She was tripped up on Carroll’s loss to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Iowa State’s upset loss to Baylor and Kansas City falling to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Of the contestants with four wrong, Terry Weisenborn of Exira had the closest guess to the points in Tampa Ba’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, with a guess of 47. (The winning score was 34-24, or 58 total points.) He whiffed on ISU, Wisconsin’s loss to Notre Dame, Riverside getting tripped by AHSTW and the Kansas City loss.
Third place went to Joanne Zeiser of Guthrie Center, who beat out Cindy Zeiser with both having four wrong. Joanne had a guess of 42 points, while Cindy guessed 37. Both missed the Kansas City and Riverside losses, and San Fransisco’s loss to Green Bay. Cindy was right about CAM beating Audubon, but Joanne was one of the very few to predict Baylor would spring the upset over ISU, but again it was her guessing closer to the total points scored in the Rams-Buccaneers game – Joanne’s 16 points away vs. Cindy 21 points off – that gets her the third-place prize.
Some unfamiliarity with Carroll’s opponent – B-H/RV is the No. 2 Class 3A team in Iowa – may have thrown some people off, and few guessed that AHSTW would win over Riverside, while entrants were basically split on the local (Audubon and Exira-EHK) games. In addition to the ISU shocker, Notre Dame’s win over Wisconsin was tougher than expected, and just about everyone missed Kansas City’s loss to the Chargers. Green Bay’s win over San Francisco was also a toughie.
The only games everyone got were Iowa winning over Colorado State and ADM’s injury-shortened game against Atlantic.
Thank you to all who entered this week, and please be sure to enter again this week.