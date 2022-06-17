AUDUBON – A first impression makes or breaks many people.
Dean Kiger this past week was asked to remember his first impression of Frank Howell and the search for a girls’ basketball coach at Audubon during the mid 1990s.
“He came in and had a good grip,” Kiger, the former Audubon athletic director said. “I shook his hand and I could tell right away he was in to what he was doing, and he impressed me from the beginning.
“He was a good teacher ... the full package for a school and a dream.”
Kiger’s first impression was well-founded.
Howell, the young coach who came from a year’s stint at Dallas Center-Grimes, went on to his first great success coaching for the Wheeler girls’ basketball team, and brought it its greatest glory in 1999 with a state championship.
Howell, remembered for so much more than just his success on the court but as a great teacher and friend, died last Friday, June 10, after a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Described by the Cedar Rapids Gazette as a “bright red sweater-wearing ... consistent winner,” Howell was 52.
A native of Perry, Howell spent the early part of his prolific high school coaching career in western Iowa, coaching the Audubon girls’ basketball team to the Iowa Class 2A state championship in 1999. The Wheelers beat Bellevue (52-41) and West Marshall (57-49) before grinding out a 53-50 victory over Denver.
Forward Jenny Randeris and guard Tiffany Christensen were each second-team all-state players on the championship team, the only one the Wheelers would win in the 5-on-5 era.
“He was very passionate about the game and how he put his heart into every game and every practice,” said Tiffany (Christensen) Dudley. “He taught us a lot of valuable life lessions, and one of the big ones was the value of hard work.
“Each summer he wrote us letters about what the expectations of the next season were and what he was hoping to accomplish and that hard work comes the year before.”
The 1999 state tournament run was the second consecutive trip for the Wheelers. Howell’s 1998 team reached the Class 2A semifinals before bowing to eventual champion Solon.
Kim Subbert, a longtime assistant girls’ basketball coach whose tenure included a run as Howell’s right-hand man, recalled what he learned during those years.
“We would go to clinics and all kinds of things and everything he heard he’d write down and jot it down and go back through his notes,” Subbert remembered. “He was a real student of the game and worked really hard at it. Not just Xs and Os but motivation things he was really good at ... a super hard worker.
“He wasn’t just about basketball but teaching life lessons,” he continued. “He got involved with the kids. He knew who they were and was really personable and would do anything for them. For him it was more about life skills than necssarily the game of basketball.”
For Jill (Carter) Notz, she recalls how the Wheelers weren’t the tallest team in the state, but Howell found a way to make sure his squad was the best conditioned. One way of accomplishing this was the “60-second drill,” a defensive half-court drill where one player guards another for a full minute, the defensive player trying to prevent her opponent from getting the ball.
“It still haunts us but definitely best-conditioned team,” said Notz. “But we went with the attitude he believed in us so much he thought the whole time we were going to win it. I know a lot of people said we were the underdog and Cinderella team, but he never made us feel that way. He gave us a lot of confidence. He was pretty incredible.”
Like everyone else, Jenny (Randeris) Faust said they were so honored to have the opportunity to play for him.
“Coach had a special gift on and off the court to connect with kids and get the most out of them. As a player he pushed me to work harder then I thought I could,” said Faust, who made 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 45 seconds of the state championship game to seal victory over Denver. “I remember thinking at the state tournament that we deserved to win because there was no way these other girls work as hard as us.
“There is a confidence and pride that comes with that kind of work ethic. That is a life lesson that has probably helped anyone who has played for him succeed after sports was over.”
There were the other memories – dinners at the Spaghetti Works, the parties after the championship win and so much more. And the classroom memories, where Howell was remembered as an engaging teacher for history and government at Audubon High School. Indeed, he touched many non-athletic students as well, and athletes of sports he didn’t coach.
Howell coached at Audubon from 1995-2003, his second coaching job. During the 1993-1994 season, he was coach at Dallas Center-Grimes, then a growing Class 2A school.
Statewide, Howell’s best-known reign came at Cedar Rapids Washington, where he went on to coach three state runner-up teams from 2005 to 2008, his most successful stretch. He went 224-83 for the Warriors from 2003-2016.
Many of his former colleagues and players went to several of his substate and state games during those most successful of years.
He went on to coach at Graceland University in Lamoni for four seasons, from 2016-2020, before spending the past two seasons at Central Decatur of Leon, a city where he spent part of his childhood. He was diagnosed with cancer last fall. With all his stops, he went 373-186.
He was a member of the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He played sports at William Penn University, Osklahoosa, and obtained his teaching certificate from Iowa State University in 1994.
He and his wife, Sarah, had two daughters, Meredith and Natalie.
According to the Gazette, memorial services are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Shaw Center, Graceland University in Lamoni, and Friday, July 1, at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids.
It’s at those services that many of those stories and quotes that he’d give his team before practices will be recalled and remembered.
“One of his quotes was the harder you work the luckier you get,” said Faust. “Which basically just meant when you work hard good things happen to you. He had a lot of success because no one outworked Coach Howell.”
“He did a very nice job and he got more girls interested in playing basketball and eventually went to the state meet and won a state title while he was here,” agreed Kiger. “He was a very good coach and got a lot out of kids. He was an athletic director’s dream. He just come in and took over things and got some girls out to play that might not have otherwise and turned the program around.”
Subbert, who retired this past spring as a coach and teacher at Audubon, got a bit emotional as he recalled his memories.
“He does a great job keeping in contact with people and he’ll live on forever because he’s touched so many lives,” he said. “To my own family he was really good ... I have four kids and my kids would be in the gym and he was really good with my family he touched a lot of people’s lives.”