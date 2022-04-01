AUDUBON – When you’re a new coach, it helps to have a lot of experience returning.
That’s how it is for new Audubon boys’ golf coach Gary Burton, who welcomes four returning letterwinners, including two who just missed the cut after the sectional meet in Coon Rapids. There’s also a ton of new talent which should make for a good golf season.
Junior Jay Remsburg had an 87 and senior Carter Andreasen fired an 88, both within five strokes of earning a date at the district meet. Andreasen comes back with a combined adjusted average – over nine and 18 holes – of 49.2 going into what could be a big season.
Sophomore Edward Miller (48.0 combined adjusted average) and senior Derek Bald (58.6 combined adjusted average) are two others who gained the most experience from a year ago.
A newcomer to watch is Oliver Deist, a freshman. Burton said, “He (Deist) is impressive in practice and has a winners’ mentality.”
With a plethora of talent, there’s concerns about discipline and playing smart on the course, Burton said. “Risk avoidance is going to be a big deal for us. Based on past scores, we are having too many big numbers.”
Playing smart, taking care of their own business nd doing what’s needed for the sake of the team are going to factor in big this season, said Burton.
The Wheelers open the 2022 season Monday at home, Audubon Golf & Country Club, vs. AHSTW.