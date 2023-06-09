BASEBALL
Audubon: The Wheeler baseball team is looking for ways to end a nine-game slide after opening the season with two wins.
The past week, losses were to Coon Rapids-Bayrd (6-2), Missouri Valley (6-5), Logan-Magnolia (7-1) and IKM-Manning (8-5).
Over the four games, Gavin Larsen, Jay Remsburg and Brody Schultes each had the best bats, with five hits each over the past week. Cooper Nielsen has had four. Schultes, Cooper Nielsen and Carson Wessel each have two RBIs, as several others have one each.
Pitching-wise, Larsen has the best ERA with a 2.19 clip in 16 innings of work, striking out 25. Aaron Olsen has a 3.50 ERA and has struck out 24 in 14 innings. The Wheelers have recorded 45 errors on the season.
The Wheelers were supposed to play Tri-Center on Thursday and will host AHSTW today.
Exira-EHK: Exira-EHK’s most recent games before press time were a pair of 8-0 losses, Tuesday to Earlham and Wednesday to Boyer Valley. It’s been a light week so far for the Spartans.
The Spartans were scheduled to play Panorama in non-conference action on Thursday and will host CAM today.
SOFTBALL
Audubon: The Wheelers hot start in the Western Iowa Conference cooled off during the past week, with their first league loss coming 5-0 to Missouri Valley, which is enjoying one of its best starts in years.
Lady Reds pitcher Audre Kohl held the Wheeler offense to just three hits, all by Jordan Porsch, and a single walk. A pair of two-run innings, in the fifth and sixth, sealed the outcome.
A night earlier, the Wheelers had a 10-inning 4-3 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Audubon also took a 10-3 loss to Logan-Magnolia Monday night, but there were some Wheeler highlights. Jordan Porsch had three hits while Mattie Nielsen and Anna Larsen each recorded an RBI. Alexis Obermeier did a decent job on the mound, striking out 12, but seven errors proved costly as just four of the Panthers runs were earned.
The Wheelers were supposed to play Tri-Center on Thursday and will host AHSTW today.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans moved into the Iowa Class 1A state rankings, coming in at No. 13. And it’s been a successful week for coach Andrea Nulle and the Spartans, starting with three wins at the Trojan Softball Invitational over the weekend.
The wins included 8-4 over Harlan, 14-4 over Red Oak and 4-1 over Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
Riley Miller picked up wins in the Harlan and Council Bluffs Lewis Central. Against Harlan, she combined with fellow eighth-grader Taryn Petersen to throw a five-hitter, striking out six and walking three. Offensively, they picked up five hits, with Miller bringing home a pair.
The Red Oak game saw another eighth grader, Brooklyn Flathers, pick up the victory, giving up just three hits and walking one while striking out two. The Spartans took advantage of seven walks and four hit batters, as they only collected nine hits with Hailey Bieker getting three. Bieker drove home five runs.
All of the scoring in the Lewis Central game came in the fourth inning. After spotting the Titans a run in the top half of the inning, Miller, Petersen and Hannah Nelson each had singles to drive in runs. Shay Burmeister, Petersen, Nelson and Flathers all scored the runs. Miller went the distance, limiting the Titans to three hits and a walk while striking out three.
Lewis Central is Iowa Class 4A, and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson is Class 5A and was another Spartan victim, 12-0. Miller had two hits and three RBIs, while Burmeister added two RBI and three hits in the non-conference win.
The Spartans went on to drop their first game of the year, a 4-2 loss to Earlham on Tuesday night, but got back into the win column in a big way on Wednesday, downing Boyer Valley 16-4.
In the win over BV, Burmeister had four hits and scored four times as she drove a pair home, while Petersen had three hits and an RBI and Miller added three RBI.