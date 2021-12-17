With Cooper Nielsen bringing home a runner-up finish, Audubon placed 15th at the Riverside Invitational Saturday at Oakland.
Nielsen picked up three first-round pinfall wins, including an impressive 1:21 flattening of Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s Max Chapman in the semifinals, on his way to the championship match. He also pinned Dane Boston of Savannah (Mo.) and Brock Comstock of Riverside prior to the semifinals.
In the title match, Aurora (Mo.)’s Jack Allen dominated on his way to pinning Nielsen in 5:23.
Alex Hansen was the Wheelers other top-six finisher, coming in fifth at 138. He rebounded after a quarterfinal loss to get a pair of pinfall wins before taking a 5-2 win over Conner Jacobson of Ridge View in the fifth-place match.
Gabe Jensen (160) and Lane Barber (195) also picked up a win each on the day.
Earlier in the week, Audubon went winless in a triangular meet at Southwest Valley, losing 42-36 to Riverside and 48-24 to the host Timberwolves. Against Riverside, Alex Hansen (138), Gabe Jensen (170) and Alex Foran (285) each got pinfall victories. Nielsen (220) and Foran (285) both got pins in the Southwest Valley matchup.