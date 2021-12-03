Area teams had their season opening contests this past Tuesday, and came out with a 3-1 record. Here’s what happened:
AUDUBON vs.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Aleah Hermansen had 18 points and Jaci Christensen 15 as the Wheeler girls opened with a 64-23 win over Missouri Valley on the road.
The Wheelers got out to a 42-14 halftime lead and put the game on continuous clock in the third after a 56-21 lead.
The Wheeler boys made it a sweep with a convincing 54-39 win. Carson Bauer had 21 points as the only one in double figures, but there was balance in the scoring as Collin Bauer added nine and Jackson Deist and Ed Miller each had seven.
It’ll be Parents Night tonight for the Wheelers as they debut at home for the season against Tri-Center.
EXIRA-EHK vs.
WEST HARRISON
The Spartan girls proved they’re deserving of a pre-season Iowa Class 1A No. 3 ranking with a rout of the Hawkeyes. The Spartans outscored the Hawkeyes 23-0 in the first period and gave up just two points in the first half as they cruised to the easy 67-8 win.
Things didn’t go so smoothly for the boys in the nightcap, as a 19-8 run by the Hawkeyes put the Spartans in a hole that just got bigger through the rest of the game.
The final score was 75-46 in favor of West Harrison.
Neither team had statistics posted as of Thursday. The Spartans’ home opener is today against Glidden-Ralston.