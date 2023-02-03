AUDUBON
Boys: A tough third quarter spelled the Wheelers’ doom against Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday, and a fourth-quarter rally wasn’t enough as they fell to the Panthers 60-52, at Audubon.
Edward Miller had 20 points in the loss to the Panthers, while Aaron Olsen added 13.
The past week also saw the Wheelers beaten by Underwood, 74-46. After a competitive first quarter, the Eagles dominated the rest of the way, going up 39-24 by halftime and extending the lead to 57-38 after three quarters.
Carson Bauer had 18 points, while Edward Miller added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Wheelers (5-13) were scheduled to host CAM on Thursday.
Girls: The Wheelers had one of their hardest-fought games of the year Friday, Jan. 27, taking Class 2A No. 7 Underwood for what they were worth before fading late in a 40-32 decision to the Eagles.
The Wheelers led 19-17 at halftime but the Eagles came back with a 10-3 third-quarter run to tilt the game to 27-22 in their favor before settling for the eight-point win.
Madison Steckler led with 12 points and Rylee Brittain added eight. Kadence Sporrer had 13 rebounds in one of her best nights on the board.
The good fortune didn’t last, as the Wheelers on Tuesday fell 48-21 to Logan-Magnolia. After taking a 6-5 edge into the second quarter, they were outscored by the Panthers 32-9 in the middle two frames. Sporrer had a team-high nine points while Brittain added six.
The Wheelers were scheduled to host CAM on Thursday.
EXIRA-EHK
Boys: The top four scorers in the Spartan lineup in a 89-56 win over Panorama were potent, as Easton Nelson had a team-high 23, Aiden Flathers 19, Cash Emgarten 18 and Quintinn White 17 in a rout of a Class 2A foe in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 26, at Panora.
The Spartans responded with their second straight win after a 20-point loss to West Harrison to open the week. The win over the Panthers came with a 49-25 run in the first half and building the lead to initiate a continuous clock early in the fourth quarter.
Exira-EHK also picked up a 70-48 win over Boyer Valley on Tuesday. No statistics were posted for that game on GoBound Iowa as of midweek.
The Spartans travel to Woodbine on Friday. The team is now 16-2, with their lone two losses of the year coming to West Harrison.
Girls: With a rematch coming up against Woodbine, the Spartans took care of business with a 61-18 win over Boyer Valley.
The Spartans held the Bulldogs to single digits in every quarter of Tuesday’s game at Dunlap, the best one being a 21-8 spurt in the third to build a 47-16 lead and seal the win. No statistics were immediately available from that game via GoBound Iowa.
The Spartans are now 16-3, with last Thursday’s non-conference loss to Class 2A Panorama, 47-39, also part of the past week. The Panthers led 24-17 at halftime and built the cushion to 13 after three quarters before the Spartans tried a comeback that ultimately fell short.
Shay Burmeister had 11 points and Quinn Grubbs added 10. The two combined for 12 rebounds.
POST-SEASON GIRLS
Audubon and Exira-EHK were both assigned to Class 1A Region 4, where the Spartans and Remsen St. Mary’s were the top-two seeds.
Audubon will open their post-season Thursday, Feb. 9, on the road at Coon Rapids-Bayard. The winner returns to Coon Rapids to face either River Valley of Correctionville or Sioux City Siouxland Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Exira-EHK, meantime, will host the winner of Ar-We-Va and Woodbury Central in a Feb. 14 game at Elk Horn.
Remsen St. Mary’s, George-Little Rock, Harris-Lake Park, Hull Trinity Christian, Kingsley-Pierson, LeMars Gehlen and South O’Brien are in the top half of the bracket. Regional semifinals are Friday, Feb. 17, at Elk Horn and Remsen, with the regional final to be played Wednesday, Feb. 22, at a site to be announced.
The state tournament is Feb. 27-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.