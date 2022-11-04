Exira-EHK’s Trey Petersen was named the offensive player of the year in Iowa eight-man District 10, in awards announced earlier this week by the district.
Petersen ended his senior season under center for the Spartans with 2,320 total yards, including 1,533 passing on 90-of-173 attempts. He ended with 19 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions. He also had 732 rushing yards on 142 carries and 11 touchdowns, including a long of 64 yards.
In position voting, Audubon and Exira-EHK each had two first-team picks. Besides Petersen, the Spartans’ Derrek Kommes took a spot at tight end/wide receiver. For Audubon, it was defensive lineman Cooper Nielsen and linebacker Gavin Larsen.
Larsen was second team at punter for the Wheelers, as was Aaron Olsen at running back and Manny Beisswenger as a return specialist. For Exira-EHK, second-team picks were Cash Emgarten at tight end/wide receiver, Easton Nelson as an offensive lineman, Braxton Marxen as defensive lineman and Alex Hansen as linebacker.
West Harrison was the district champion, advancing to the round of 16 for the first time in school history before being eliminated by GTRA in the second round. CAM was also a second-round team, falling to Lenox, while Audubon also reached the post-season.
The players honored are the result of a vote of district coaches.
All Iowa 8-man District 10 football
Top honors
MVP: Sage Evans, West Harrison. Offensive MVP: Trey Petersen, Exira-EHK. Defensive MVP: Sam Foreman, CAM. Lineman of the Year: Gavyn Jessen, CAM.
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Trey Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK. Running back: Walker Rife, sr., West Harrison; Lance Clayburg, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Tight end/wide receiver: Cameron Cline, sr., Woodbine; Derrek Kommes, sr., Exira-EHK. Offensive lineman: Gavyn Jessen, sr., CAM; Corbin Peach, CAM; Tyler Mohr, soph., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Kicker: Kegan Croghan, soph., CAM. Utility: Drew Volkmann, sr., Boyer Valley.
First Team Defense
Defensive lineman: Sam Foreman, sr., CAM; Cooper Nielsen, sr., Audubon; Koleson Evans, sr., West Harrison. Linebacker: Sage Evans, sr., West Harrison; Gavin Larsen, sr., Audubon; Jack Follmann, jr., CAM. Defensive back: Austin Williams, jr., CAM; Mason King, sr., West Harrison. Punter: Cal Heydon, soph., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Utility: Nolan Birdsall, soph., West Harrison. Returner: Omarion Floyd, jr., Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Brodyn Pryor, fresh., Woodbine. Running back: Aaron Olsen, soph., Audubon; Bernie Nelson, sr., Woodbine. Tight end/wide receiver: Cash Emgarten, jr., Exira-EHK; Colton Walsh, sr., Woodbine. Offensive lineman: Ty Eblen, sr., CAM; Easton Nelson, sr., Exira-EHK; Gavin Kelly, jr., Woodbine. Kicker: Rasmus Borup, sr., West Harrison. Utility: Chase Spieker, soph., CAM.
Second Team Defense
Defensive lineman: Kaden Hensley, sr., CAM; Braxton Marxen, sr., Exira-EHK; Jax Pryor, fresh., Woodbine. Linebacker: Bobby Gross, sr., Boyer Valley; Gabe Rouse, sr., CAM; Alex Hansen, soph., Exira-EHK. Defensive back: Brady Melby, sr., West Harrison; Cal Heydon, fresh., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Punter: Gavin Larsen, sr., Audubon. Utility: Wyatt Oswald, soph., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Returner: Manny Beisswenger, sr., Audubon.
Honorable mention
Audubon: Lane Barber, Grant Gleason. Boyer Valley: Charlie Brasel, Luke Cripps. CAM: Collin Bower, Kegan Croghan. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Kolby Culbertson, Raiden Doty. Exira-EHK: Jameson Kilworth, Jackson Radcliff. West Harrison: Mason McIntosh, Ave Pavlik. Woodbine: Landon Fitchhorn, Brenner Sullivan.