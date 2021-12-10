This was a banner year for southwest Iowa football, and nowhere was that more evident than in the News-Telegraph’s coverage area.
Five of the area’s eight teams reached the “round of 32” playoffs. AHSTW and Exira-EHK both made the post-season field for the first time in four years, and ACGC had a breakout season, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
Then there was Audubon, reaching the semifinals for the second time in three years. Two of the Wheelers’ games this past year were against CAM, the team that not only made its deepest run ever, it blasted through with an unbeaten 13-0 season and a state championship.
Even the teams that didn’t quite crack the playoffs had their highlights. Atlantic remained competitive and Riverside continued its recent run of success. And after two winless seasons, Griswold saved its best performance for last, breaking a 23-game losing streak with a dominanting win over River Valley.
It was the work of the players that made this all possible.
So many that we’ve created a new tab, allowing our area businesses to thank all the players and congratulate them for a job well done.
And so many that we have, for the first time, changed the teams. There’s a first team and a second team, something we’ve not ever done. There’s still an overall captain, but each team consists of the following (aside from the captain, who gets honored as just that ... a captain), but each team has the following:
Offense:
- A quarterback, three running backs, four wide receivers/tight ends, a five-person offensive line.
Defense:
- Three defensive backs, four linebackers and five linemen.
Special teams:
- One each for kicker, punter and return specialist.
Two-way players:
- Three per team, to honor those who did well on both sides of the ball. You can also think of this as “utility.”
Each school also has two honorable mention selections.
All statistics with each player are all according to Varsity Bound Iowa.
And so without further ado, here’s the teams to know and the faces that made 2021 an exciting one for area football:
CAPTAIN
Lane Spieker, sr., CAM: Captain of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s eight-man all-state team. First-team all-state position was at running back/fullback. First team eight-man District 10, and the district’s Most Valuable Player. Was at or near the top of many of the state’s offensive categories statewide, regardless of class: rushing yards (3,462), all-purpose yards (3,986), total touchdowns (88, with a state-high 72 rushing)
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Gavin Smith, sr., Audubon: First team eight-man all-state (although at defensive back); first team eight-man District 10, and the district’s Offensive Player Of the Year. Helped key Audubon’s second semifinal appearance in three seasons, with 3,288 total yards (1,089 passing, 2,220 rushing) and 60 total touchdowns. Defensviely, had 49 sacks, 32 of them solo and recorded four solos.
Running Backs
Carter Andreasen, sr., Audubon: Second team eight-man all-state; all-state; first team eight-man District 10. Finished with 758 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, and was a strong second option for the Wheelers’ offense when they went to the run game.
Rhett Bentley, sr., Riverside: First team Class A District 7. Part of a powerful 1-2 rushing game punch for the Bulldogs, with a team-high 983 yards, resulting in nine touchdowns. Also had 274 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Charlie Crawford, sr., ACGC: Second-team all Class 1A District 7 (but at defensive back). Providing Cornelison plenty of support, ran the ball 65 times for 592 yards (9.1 average), with a 53-yard run the longest of his six touchdowns.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
Raydden Grobe, sr., AHSTW: First team Class A District 7. Has one of the Vikings’ best all-around athletes, rolled up 405 yards receiving on 26 catches and six touchdowns, including a long of 48.
Grady Jeppesen, soph., Riverside: First team Class A District 7. Had 405 yards on 18 catches and five touchdowns (both team bests), including a long touchdown reception of 75 yards.
Tyler Kingery, sr., Exira-EHK: First team eight-man District 10. The area’s top receiver, with 888 yards receiving on 61 catches and 11 touchdowns, including a long of 64 yards. Also had some spot rushing with 111 yards and a touchdown.
Linemen
Victor Gonzalez, sr., ACGC: Second team Class 1A all-state; unanimous-pick first-team all Class 1A District 7. The Chargers had 3,953 yards rushing, and his efforts up front opened up big holes for the run-heavy game.
Cael Hoing, sr., ACGC: First team Class 1A all-state; unanimous-pick first-team all Class 1A District 7. A key reason why Cornelison was so successful rushing this past fall.
Easton Nelson, jr., Exira-EHK: First team eight-man District 10. Recorded eight tackles for loss, 3.5 of them sacks, among his 32 total tackles. Forced three turnovers, including an 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Cooper Nielsen, jr., Audubon: Second team eight-man all-state (although as defensive lineman); First team eight-man District 10. Was a key part of a line that helped the Wheelers gain 4,452 total yards in 12 games this season. Nielsen had a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss (8.5 of them sacks) on defense.
Reese Oglesbee, sr., CAM: First team Class 1A all-state; first team eight-man District 10. The key to a line that allowed Spieker to do all his work; as a team, the Cougars gained 6,130 total yards – nearly 3-1/2 miles worth!
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Backs
Ben Marsh, jr., ACGC: First-team Class 1A District 7. As quarterback of the defense, had 54.5 total tackles, 11 for losses and two sacks. Had a fumble recovery and an interception.
Easton O’Brien, jr., Atlantic: First team Class 3A District 6. One of the leaders for the Trojan defense, recording 13.5 tackles for loss among his team-best 48 tackles. Also had an interception.
Ethan Sturm, sr., Atlantic: Second-team Class 3A all-state; first team Class 3A District 6. Had a team-best three interceptions. Had 34.5 solo tackles, two for a loss as he and O’Brien were among the defensive anchors for the Trojans.
Linebackers
Alex Hartman, sr., Griswold: Recorded a team-high 57.5 tackles, including three for losses, and recovered a fumble and an interception. Keyed the defense in Griswold’s 54-22 win over River Valley, the Tigers’ first win in three years.
Joe Kauffman, sr., CAM: First team Class 1A all-state; first team eight-man District 10, and named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year. Recorded 116 total tackles, third-best regarless of class. As kicker, recorded 14 touchbacks on 84 kickoffs, and was 4-for-5 on extra-point kicks.
Reid Rummelhart, sr., ACGC: Second-team Class 1A all-state; first-team Class 1A District 7. The Chargers also could play defense, as senior star had 46.5 total tackles, 6.5 for losses and a sack; also had a fumble recovery and interception.
Aidan Martin, jr., AHSTW: Third-team Class A all-state; second team Class A District 7. Recorded 95 total tackles, five for loss and two sacks, and had a fumble recovery.
Linemen
Garrett Christensen, sr., Audubon: Second team eight-man District 10. Recorded a team-high 10 quarterback sacks among his 48.5 tackles; his 13.5 tackles for loss was second-highest for the team.
Payton Jacobe, soph., ACGC: Second-team Class 1A all-state; unanimous-pick first team Class 1A District 7. Part of a strong line that held five opponents to six or fewer points. Had 23.5 total tackles, four for loss.
Nathan Messerschmidt, jr., Riverside: First team Class A District 7. Had 22 tackles, 6.5 for loss, as part of his lineman duties.
Joey Schramm, sr., Audubon: Second team eight-man all-state; first team eight-man District 10. Recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 of them sacks, among his 39 total tackles, this in an injury-hampered year.
Cade Ticknor, sr., CAM: First team eight-man District 10. Recorded 13 sacks, fourth best statewide regardless of class.
FIRST TEAM UTILITY/TWO-WAY
Gavin Cornelison, sr., ACGC: First-team Class 1A all-state; first-team Class 1A District 7. The offensive workhorse for the Chargers, with 7.7 yards per carry on 258 attempts, good for 1,9379 yards, second best in Class 1A. His 34 touchdowns – the best in Class 1A – include a long of 59 yards. Defensively had a tremendous season at linebacker, recording 64.5 total tackles (32 solo) and 15.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks. A key component of the Chargers 9-2 season, the best in the school’s six-year history, and Class 1A quarterfinal appearance.
Austin Kremkowski, sr., Riverside: Second team Class A all-state (as offensive utility); first-team Class A District 7, as the district’s offensive MVP. Finished his senior year with 2,457 total yards (1,493 passing, 957 rushing and seven receiving) and 25 touchdowns in guiding the Bulldogs to their most prolific three-year period in recent years.
Trey Petersen, jr., Exira-EHK: First team eight-man District 10 (at linebacker). Came into his own this season, with several 500-yard contests on offense. “Mr. Do Everything” for the Spartans finished with 2,544 total yards under center, including 1,843 passing and 701 rushing for 35 total touchdowns. On defense, had seven tackles for loss and two sacks among his team-high 46 tackles and forced three turnovers, two of them interceptions. On special teams had 35 punts, averaging 39 yards per attempt. Efforts helped break a nine-game losing streak dating to 2019 and a 5-4 season that landed them in the “round of 32” playoffs.
FIRST TEAM
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
Colby Rich, sr., CAM: First team Class 1A all-state (as defensive utility); first team eight-man District 10. His 13 punts averaged 39.1 yards on average, flipping field position for the Cougars.
Kicker
Matthew Beisswenger, sr., Audubon: First team eight-man all-state; first-team eight-man District 10. Had 41 of his 46 kickoffs go for touchbacks. Was 3-for-3 on field goals with a long of 42 yards, and was 39-of-41 on extra-point kicks.
Return Specialist
Cayden Jensen, sr., ACGC: First team Class 1A all-state. Averaged 45.5 yards per on his 14 returns, often setting up relatively short fields for the Chargers ... except when he scored four times, including a long of 92 yards. One of his kick returns opened the defacto championship game in Class 1A District 7 vs. Van Meter, and put the Bulldogs behind for one of the few times in recent seasons. As the second-option running back, the Charger senior recorded 711 yards on 68 carries and five touchdowns, with a long of 42 yards (before quarterfinals).
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Brock Littler, jr., ACGC: Second-team Class 1A District 7 (as utility). Signal caller for Chargers first-ever playoff team, which reached quarterfinals. Was in on eight touchdowns, three passing (216 yards total) and five rushing (62 carries for 363 yards).
Running Backs
Dante Hedrington, soph., Atlantic: Second team Class 3A District 6. Came into his own toward the end of the season, and finished with 415 yards rushing on 118 carries and four touchdowns, including a 53-yard scoring run.
Denver Pauley, sr., AHSTW: First team Class A District 7. The Vikings’ lead back, with 731 yards rushing on 147 carries and eight total touchdowns.
Kyle Sternberg, jr., AHSTW: Second team Class A District 7. Had 1,308 yards passing and 252 yards rushing, making him in on 17 total touchdowns.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
Nick Jennum, fresh., Griswold: Promising breakout for the Tigers, who had 27 catches for a team-high 555 yards and six touchdowns.
Brayden Lund, jr., AHSTW: Second team Class A District 7. Top receiver for the Vikings with 481 yards on 35 catches and a pair of touchdowns.
Jace Rose, sr., Riverside: Second team Class A District 7. Had 29 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns.
Dayton Templeton, sr., Atlantic: Second team Class 3A District 6. Had a team-best 261 yards receiving on 21 catches and two touchdowns.
Braden Wessel, sr., Audubon: Second team eight-man District 10. Had 21 receptions for 374 yards and five touchdowns, along with getting 142 spot yards rushing and three touchdowns. Will be remembered for his 70-yard game-winning punt return with time winding down and no time outs in a quarterfinal game against WACO, which earned them a spot in the semifinals at the UNI-Dome.
Linemen
Brenden Casey, jr., Atlantic: First team Class 3A District 6. Was the anchor of the offensive line for the Trojans, which had its most prolific scoring output in weeks 7 and 8 where they scored 82 points and enabled 1,163 passing yards.
Nolan Hensley, sr., CAM: Second team eight-man District 10. A key part of a line that allowed Spieker to pass for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Gavyn Jensen, jr., CAM: Second team eight-man District 10. The Cougars gave up very few sacks, and Jensen was part of a line that protected Spieker and other quarterbacks very well.
Jaicob Madsen, jr., AHSTW: Second team Class A District 7. Part of a line that helped the Vikings get 2,416 total yards offense.
Jordan Ratzlaff, sr., AHSTW: First team Class A District 7. His efforts allowed Sternberg to be a potent threat on offense in regular-season play.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Backs
Gavin Larsen, jr., Audubon: Second team eight-man District 10. Had 74 total tackles, including 3.5 for losses, and had four turnovers – two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Jace Peterson, sr., AHSTW: Second team Class A District 7. Thirty-three of his 35.5 total tackles were solos; also had a fumble recovery.
Ayden Salias, jr., Riverside: Second team Class A District 7. Finished with 25 tackles, including one for a loss, and a pair of interceptions.
Blake Tuma, sr., AHSTW: Second team Class A District 7. Recorded 67.5 total tackles, allowing the Vikings to notch 26 tackles for loss, including eight sacks.
Linebackers
Jack Follmann, soph., CAM: Second team eight-man District 10. Had 80.5 total tackles, 11 for loss and four sacks. One of his two interceptions was returned for a touchdown.
Tanner O’Brien, jr., Atlantic: Second team Class 3A District 6. Keyed the linebacker corps with 20 total tackles.
Brody Zimmerman, jr., Riverside: Second team Class A District 7. Had a team-high 53 total tackles, 4.5 which went for losses, and had a fumble recovery.
Linemen
Jarrett Armstrong, jr., Atlantic: Second team Class 3A District 6. Recorded five tackles for loss for the Trojans.
Nathan Keiser, jr., Atlantic: Second team Class 3A District 6. Had two tackles for loss and was a key leader on both sides of the line.
Quintin Martin, sr., AHSTW: Second team Class A District 7. Of his 25 total tackles, two went for losses including a sack.
Braxton Marxen, jr., Exira-EHK: Second team eight-man District 10. Notched a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss, with five sacks among his 45 total tackles.
Miles Mundorf, jr., Atlantic: Second team Class 3A District 6. Had 20.5 tackles, two for losses.
SECOND TEAM UTILITY/TWO-WAY
Caden Andersen, jr., Atlantic: First-team Class 3A District 6 as utility. Finished with 1,163 yards passing and 10 touchdowns in winning the main quarterback job this season.
Nolan Moore, sr., Riverside: Second-team Class A District 7 as defensive utility. Defensively, 5.5 of his 22 total tackles went for losses; also recorded an interception. As wide receiver, had 229 yards receiving with three touchdowns.
Austin Williams, soph., CAM: Second team eight-man District 10. Up-and-coming Cougar sophomore had 56.5 tackles, including three tackles for losses and seven total turnovers (three fumbles, four interceptions). Had 171 yards rushing and two touchdowns for his offensive contributions.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
Gannon O’Hara, sr., Atlantic: His 40 punts went for 32.1 yards on average. Contribution on offense was a 73-yard touchdown reception.
Kicker
Lane Nelson, sr., Atlantic: Averaged 51.3 yards on 33 kickoffs, including six touchbacks. Was 3-for-6 on field goals, including a long of 33 yards, and was 16-for-19 on extra-point kicks.
Return Specialist
Cole Scheffler, soph., AHSTW: Collectively had 279 yards, 175 on kick returns (21.9-yard average) and 104 on punt returns (20.8-yard average), incluidng a 76-yard touchdown return.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Garrett McLaren, sr.; Colton Rasmussen, soph.
Audubon: Jackson Deist, sr.; Alex Foran, sr.; Braden Jensen, sr.
AHSTW: Nick Denning, soph.; Garrison Gettler, sr.
ACGC: Dallas Jacobe, sr.; Seth Reno, jr.
CAM: Ethan Follmann, sr.; Sam Foreman, jr.
Exira-EHK: Aiden Flathers, soph.; Derrek Kommes, jr.
Griswold: Kamron Brownlee, jr.; Cale Swain, jr.
Riverside: Kyler Rieken, soph.; JJ Wilson, jr.