Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.