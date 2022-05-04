DUNLAP – The CAM boys track team came home with seven event titles, three of which came from Lane Spieker, as the Cougars won the Rolling Valley Conference championship Tuesday at Boyer Valley High School.
Spieker was the winner in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and also took the long jump.
There were multiple double-event winners on the night for the Cougars. Cale Maas took home two gold medals, winning the 400-meter dash and the shuttle hurdle relay. Cade Ticknor also had championships in the discus and as the second leg of the distance medley relay.
Jack Follmann was a double-winner as well, taking the 400-meter hurdles and as the lead-off leg of the shuttle hurdle relay; also on the shuttle hurdle relay were Joe Kauffman and Same Foreman. Foreman was the other double-event winner, joining Ticknor, Austin Williams and Ethan Follmann on the distance medley relay.
Exira-EHK came in seventh on the boys side, and it was a runner-up finish by Derrek Kommes in the high jump. Cash Emgarten took third in the 200-meter dash.
CAM GIRLS 2ND
The CAM girls took runner-up honors as a team, well behind champion Woodbine.
Mallory Behnken, who recently competed at the Drake Relays in the discus, took home the title in her two specialties, the discus and shot put. The sprint medley relay and 4x100-meter relay also took golds. Jenna Wheatley, Nova Wheatley and Abby Follmann were on both; Bree Bower was also on the sprint medley relay, while Emma Follmann joined the threesome on the 4x100.
Exira-EHK had a pair of third-place finishes, both in relays. Macy Emgarten, Gemini Goodwin, Gracie Bartz and Ella Petersen were on both the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays.
Rolling Valley Conference meet
Tuesday, May 3, at Dunlap
Boys results
Team scores: 1. CAM 161, 2. Woodbine 134, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 87, 4. Boyer Valley 57, 5. West Harrison 47, 6. Ar-We-Va 44, 7 (tie). Exira-EHK and Glidden-Ralston 28, 9. Paton-Churdan 0.
CAM, Exira-EHK results (top 6)
High jump: 2. Derrek Kommes (EEHK) 5'6". Shot put: 6. Reese Oglesbee (CAM) 36'8.5". Discus: 1. Cade Ticknor (CAM) 142'3", 4. Corbin Peach (CAM) 125'0". Long jump: 1. Lane Spieker (CAM) 21'2.5". Sprint medley: 1. CAM 1:38.86. 3200: 4. Kegan Croghan (CAM) 12:20.27, 5. Brayden Chester (CAM) 13:05.40. 4x800: 2. CAM 9:56.50. Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. CAM 1:03.86, 5. EEHK 1:16.70. 100: 1. Lane Spieker (CAM) 11.29, 4. Cash Emgarten (EEHK) 11.82. Distance medley relay: 1. CAM 3:58.80, 5. Exira-EHK 4:35.44. 400: 1. Cale Maas (CAM) 53.83, 4. Cash Emgarten (EEHK) 54.94, 6. Joe Kauffman (CAM) 56.47. 4x200: 4. CAM 1:42.41, 6. Exira-EHK 1:57.59. 110 hurdles: 2. Sam Foreman (CAM) 15.90, 3. Jack Follmann (CAM) 16.08. 800: 3. Gavin Clayton (CAM) 2:12.47, 8. Levi Jessen (EEHK) 2:52.52. 200: 1. Lane Spieker (CAM) 23.25, 3. Cash Emgarten (EEHK) 24.26. 400 hurdles: 1. Jack Follmann (CAM) 57.67, 3. Cale Maas (CAM) 1:00.18, 8. Jonas LaCanne (EEHK) 1:02.98. 1600: 4. Gavin Clayton (CAM) 5:32.14, 6. Carson Cary (CAM) 5:58.01. 4x100: 4. CAM 47.53. 4X400: 2. CAM 3:57.12, 6. Exira-EHK 4:33.18.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Woodbine 167, 2. CAM 132, 3. Boyer Valley 93, 4. Glidden-Ralston 76, 5. Ar-We-Va 42, 6. Exira-EHK 30, 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 15, 8. West Harrison 11, 9. Paton-Churdan 0.
CAM, Exira-EHK results (top 6)
High jump: 2. Emma Follmann (CAM) 4'8", 4. Shay Burmeister (EEHK) 4'8", 5. Ella Petersen (EEHK) 4'4". Shot put: 1. Mallory Behnken (CAM) 35'2". Discus: 1. Mallory Behnken (CAM) 93'0", 2. Marissa Spieker (CAM) 86'1". Long jump: 2. Maddie Holtz (CAM) 15'4.5", 5. Emma Follmann (CMA) 13'8". Sprint medley: 1. CAM 2:07.02. 3000: 4. Carley Dennis (CAM) 13:52.25, 6. Ruby VanderWal (EEHK) 15:14.39. 4x800: 3. Exira-EHK 12:22.34, 4. CAM 12:51.45. Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. CAM 1:16.96. 100: 2. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 13.68, 3. Emma Follmann (CAM) 14.23. Distance medley relay: 3. CAM 5:41.86. 400: 5. Gemini Goodwin (EEHK) 1:10.71, 6. Macy Emgarten (EEHK) 1:10.96. 4x200: 3. CAM 2:08.93. 100 hurdles: 3. Nova Wheatley (CAM) 18.12. 800: 4. Macy Emgarten (EEHK) 2:58.36, 5. Carley Dennis (CAM) 2:59.46, 6. Sydney Becker (CAM) 3:01.81. 200: 2. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 28.20, 5. Gemini Goodwin (EEHK) 30.96. 400 hurdles: 5. Maddie Holtz (CAM) 1:18.53. 1500: 5. Ella Petersen (EEHK) 6:07.40. 4x100: 1. CAM 54.92. 4X400: 3. Exira-EHK 5:15.42, 4. CAM 5:21.38.