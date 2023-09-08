COLO – Audubon got the insurance score on quarterback Aaron Olsen’s 2-yard keeper, and stopped a last-minute Colo-Nesco drive at their 30-yard line to preserve a 28-24 Iowa eight-man District 9 victory Friday, Sept. 1, in Colo.
Olsen’s last score, with 9:17 left in the fourth, gave the Wheelers a 28-16 lead. Colo-Nesco scored shortly thereafter when Brecken Clatt went 48 yards on the second play of the response drive to pull to within 28-24.
Both teams had one last opportunity to score again, but both teams were stopped, including the Royals with 1:09 left on the Wheeler 30 yard line after Clatt’s last pass attempt fell incomplete.
Olsen had 8- and 1-yard touchdown runs earlier in the game to help give the Wheelers a 22-8 halftime lead. Those two scores sandwiched an Evan Alt 79-yard kickoff return after the Royals’ first score, on a 21-yard run by Lucas Daggett.
Olsen finished with 287 total yards, including 207 on the ground, a long run of 36 yards. Austin Christensen had 17 yards receiving, while Alt and Edward Miller each had 14-yard catches.
Colin Hartl and Colton Hansen each had a tackle for a loss, while Jack Stanerson had a fumble recovery for the Wheelers.
Audubon (1-1, 1-0 District 9) goes to “The Hill” Friday, Sept. 8, in Exira to play Exira-EHK in non-district action.