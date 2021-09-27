ORIENT – CAM's cross country teams were the only ones to field complete teams for both the boys and girls at the Orient-Macksburg Invitational Monday night at Lake Orient Campground.
The boys finished second, of just two teams fielding enough runners to score. Gavin Clayton finished the race in 21:21 for a fifth-place finish, followed by Carson Cary's ninth-place showing in 22:48.
Exira-EHK's Treaven Hill-Borger was the top Spartan finisher, coming in 11th at 23:27.
On the girls' side, Lyndsey Chaney was seventh for CAM, part of a third-place team finish for the Cougars.
Eighth through 11th places were taken up by eventual team runner-up Exira-EHK, with Ella Petersen leading the way with her eighth-place finish, followed by Macy Emgarten, Quinn Grubbs and Kate Hansen in that order.
Orient-Macksburg Invitational
Monday, Sept. 28, at Orient
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Lamoni 54, 2. CAM 67.
Winner: Tyson McDole (L) 19:15.
Area results
CAM: 5. Gavin Clayton 21:21, 9. Carson Cary 22:48, 15. Ben Bartlett, 17. Rylan Oglesbee, 20. Josiah Bartlett.
Exira-EHK: 11. Trevin Hill-Borger 23:27, 22. Levi Jensen.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. West Central Valley 24, 2. Exira-EHK 54, 3. 2. CAM 84.
Winner: Chasey Rowan (WCV) 23:07.
Area results
CAM: 7. Lyndsey Chaney, 13. Carley Dennis, 18. Mia South, 21. Lydia Rouse, 22. Ellen Gerlock, 25. Elizabeth Rouse.
Exira-EHK: 8. Ella Petersen, 9. Macy Emgarten, 10. Quinn Grubbs, 11. Kate Hansen, 16. Gracie Bartz, 20. Ruby VanderWal, 23. Olivia Dixon.