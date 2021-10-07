AUDUBON
Audubon's volleyball team fell in an early 13-0 hole in Game 1 of their Western Iowa Conference matchup against AHSTW, as they had problems adjusting to some aggressive play at the net.
Even when they did show hustle and forced some extended rallies, the Wheelers found no success in stopping the Lady Vikes' front line.
The Wheelers did adjust and played better later in the first set and then in the final two sets, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Lady Vikes in three sets, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15, Tuesday night at Avoca.
Despite the loss, coach Brandi Gruhn thought her team played well.
"(They) are starting to get their feet back underneath them. They were unable to win, but played more aggressively. Audubon made a lot of hustle plays, but struggled to have aggressive net play," said Gruhn.
Audrey Jensen and Jaci Christensen each had five kills. Jensen had nine digs while Kylee Hartl added 12. Aleah Hermansen had a block and five digs, while Addie Hocker added 11 assists.
EXIRA-EHK
Exira-EHK picked up a straight-set win at the expense of West Harrison Thursday, Sept. 30, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16, in Mondamin.
The Spartans were led by Mollie Rasmussen's 42 assists and Shay Burmeister's nine kills, to go along with Alisa Partridge's 31 digs.
Exira-EHK (8-13, 2-2 Rolling Valley Conference) was supposed to play Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday, but the match was postponed due to a lack of officials.