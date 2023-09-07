AUDUBON – Michelle Wilson has put out a few big finishes at area cross country meets to start her high school career.
The Exira-EHK freshman is showing potential early, and proved it with a second-place finish at the Audubon Wheeler Cross Country Invitational Thursday afternoon.
On a mild late summer afternoon, Wilson ran close by Audubon standout Stefi Beisswenger, exchanging places often for second and third. Then Beisswenger dropped back, and Wilson kept the pace as she turned in a time of 22:24.2.
Beisswenger ended up eighth, coming in with a time of 24:39.4.
“it’s been good,” said Wilson, turning in her second top-3 finish of her high school career. “It’s been difficult but you just stay with it and try the best you can.”
Besides the extra mile and stepped-up competition, Wilson knows that staying with the pack and the girls she is able to can help. She ran at Audubon two years ago, as a seventh-grader and in the middle school race – the Spartans weren’t at the meet last year – and recalls the hills, “so I just try to push as hard as I could.”
Coach Kevin Brown has also been a big help, and the teammates have been supportive as well. She also likely has support from her family, as big brother Evan Wilson was a past state qualifier for the Spartans.
“There’s a little pressure but you do the best you can, I guess,” said Wilson. “Trying to make it to state would be amazing.”
Overall, it was a pretty good day for Exira-EHK, as they finished third in the girls’ meet and the boys – paced by Austin Rasmussen’s fifth-place showing in 18:46.1, were fourth.
“I’m proud,” said coach Brown. “We’ve worked out butts off. We’ve got a lot of runners and they work hard.”
Besides Beisswenger, Audubon had two boys competing:Eli Deist, 16th at 20:14.5, and Brody Schultes, 27th at 21:23.6.
“We had a super-nice effort,” said Wheeler coach Pete Dammel. “Stef is running strong and is coming back into form, and Brody Schultes is getting the course figured out, and Eli’s got a handle on things.”
Audubon Invitational
Thursday, Sept. 7 at Audubon Golf & Country Club
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Tri-Center 35, 2. IKM-Manning 38, 3. Griswold 85, 4. Exira-EHK 102, 5. West Central Valley 105.
Winner: Brennan Boden 17:51.1
Audubon: 16. Eli Deist 20:14.5, 27. Brody Schultes 21:23.6
Exira-EHK: 5. Austin Rasmussen 18:46.1, 26. Phil Reinhart 21:22.5, 39. Carter Wiemann 24:27.5, 46. Ben Baggett 26:36.5, 50. Owen Juhl 30:45.0,
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Tri-Center 34, 2. West Central Valley 38, 3. Exira-EHK 51.
Winner: Taitlin Koch (WCV) 21:45.06.
Audubon: 8. Stefi Beisswenger 24:39.4
Exira-EHK: 2. Michelle Wilson 22:24.2, 19. Gracie Bartz 29:45.4, 20. Leah Boysen 30:02.8, 22. Ruby VanderWal 34:53.1, 24. Kaitlyn Christensen 36:07.4, 25. Olivia Dixon 37:12.1
OTHER ACTION
Logan-Magnolia Invitational: Audubon junior Stefi Beisswenger ran a time of 22:34.97 to place 24th at the tough Logan-Magnolia Invitational Thursday, Aug. 31, at Logan.
In the boys’ race, Eli Deist was 40th, in at 19:30.53, while Brody Schultes came in 61st at 20:37.71.
Logan-Magnolia Invitational
Thursday, Aug. 31, at Logan
Boys results
Team scores: 1. East Sac County 44, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 80, 3. MVAOCOU 92, 4. IKM-Manning 102, 5. Tri-Center 128, 6. Denison-Schleswig 148, 7. Missouri Valley 151, 8. Logan-Magnolia 167, 9. Griswold 216, 10. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 282.
Winner: Parker Heisterkamp (CBSA) 15:23.66
Audubon: 40. Eli Deist 19:30.53, 61. Brody Schultes 20:37.71.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. AHSTW 67, 2. Logan-Magnolia 68, 3. Denison-Schleswig 71, 4. Boyer Valley 75, 5. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 118, 6. MVAOCOU 146, 7. Tri-Center 158.
Winner: Allysen Johnsen (Lo-Ma) 18:25.88.
Audubon: 24. Stefi Beisswenger 22:34.97.
West Central Valley Invitational: Exira-EHK freshman Michelle Wilson had a breakout meet at the Spartans’ first meet of the year, coming in third in the girls’ meet at 23:56.59.
The Spartans finished sixth in the meet with 140 points, as another freshman, Leah Boysen, was 36th at 31:30.72.
Austin Rasmussen was 17th to pace the Spartan boys, coming in at 21:02.90. Carer Wieman was next at 26:47.46.
Logan-Magnolia Invitational
Thursday, Aug. 31, at Logan
Boys results
Team scores: none available.
Winner: Michael McClelland (Interstate 35 Truro) 17:53.98
Exira-EHK: 17. Austin Rasmussen 21:02.90, 67. Carter Wieman 26:47.46, 83. Ben Baggett 29:40.07.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Interstate 35 Truro 49, 2. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 50, 3. Ankeny Christian Academy 86, 4. Pleasantville 91, 5. West Central Valley 121, 6. Exira-EHK140, 7. CAM 159.
Winner: Marie Dea (CKC) 22:31.71.
Exira-EHK: 3. Michelle Wilson 23:56.59, 36. Leah Boysen 31:30.72, 40. Gracie Bartz 32:04.55, 55. Kaitlyn Christensen 35:29.17, 61. Ruby Vanderwal 37:12.54, 66. Olivia Dixon 40:44.58.