Numbers are up sharply for both the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams at Audubon.
One of the very smallest schools to offer the sport in Iowa, and the only one in the Western Iowa Conference, the Wheelers have found lots of athletes trying out this spring.
Boys’ coach Maryssa Soder reported 11 boys on her team’s roster, with Isaac Jacskon, Eli Deist and Sawyer McClain-Toft having the most returning experience. Meanwhile, girls’ coach McKenzie Nissen has Audrey Jensen leading the way for a 13-member squad.
In the early weeks of the season, McClain-Toft has a win at No. 3 singles, his win coming in the season opener against Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday, March 30. He won 6-4 over the Falcons’ William Tallman, in the lone victory in an 8-1 St. Albert victory.
There were some close matches against Red Oak this past Tuesday, and it was McClain-Toft who teamed with Connor Christensen to pick up an 8-5 win over the Tigers’ Braden Woods-James Gass at No. 2 singles. Red Oak won 8-1, but Christensen’s 8-6 loss at No. 4 singles the next closest match.
The girls’ have a pair of 0-9 losses against Hawkeye Ten Conference competition, including the season opener against Council Bluffs St. Albert and Tuesday’s match against Red Oak. But there were good performances in each.
In the Red Oak dual, the closest singles matches were Audrey Jensen, who fell 8-5 at No. 1 singles, and Rachael Rynearson, who lost 8-6 at No. 6 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Jensen teamed with Gery Anderson and battled to an 8-6 loss to Tessa Rolena and Hayden Wingfeld.
The Audubon girls were also in competition at the Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational on Saturday, April 8, a meet set up awhile ago to allow the Wheelers to see potential post-season opponents.
Against the host Mustangs, Jensen picked up a nice 8-2 win at No. 1 singles, while Briely Belnap won her match at No. 5 singles, 8-5. Those were the lone wins of the day in a 7-2 loss to DC-G.
Ballard dominated and shut out the Wheeler girls, 9-0, in the other match of the day.