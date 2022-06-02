KIMBALLTON – Exira-EHK’s Hannah Nelson scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Spartans a 4-3 victory over Atlantic in non-conference softball action Thursday night at Lloyd Petersen Park.
Nelson scored two of her team’s four runs, including on an error in the sixth inning when an infield throw was dropped.
“Hannah got on ... and she was smart to advance on the overthrown ball,” said Spartan coach Andrea Schwery. “Our goal is to get the first batter on and that allowed us to do a lot of things. Harlee Fahn stepped up really huge and had two or three really big bunts.
“Having a runner at third with one out puts a lot of pressure on the other team.”
The game was back-and-forth, with Alisa Partridge scoring the first run in the first inning, and Maddie Huddleson and Claire Pellett responding for Atlantic in the fifth, Huddleson on the sacrifice fly by Ava Bruckner, Pellett on the line drive RBI by Zoey Kirchhoff.
The Spartans took a 3-2 lead going into the seventh, only for Huddleson to respond for Atlantic in the top of the seventh on a passed ball. The Trojans held the Spartans in the bottom half of the inning, sending the game into extra innings.
Atlantic advanced Kirchhoff to third on a sacrifice bunt and passed ball, but a pop up to second ended the threat, before Exira-EHK came through with its heroics.
“We talked about this with the Ballard game that good teams expose your weaknesses really quick, and Exira-EHK has a really good team and pitcher and a couple of really good hitters,” said Atlantic coach Terry Hinzman. “We had a few physical and mental mistakes, and those are the things you can expect with players who played (eighth-grade) and JV last year.”
Exira-EHK’s Macy Emgarten and Atlantic’s Zoey Kirchhoff each struck out 10.
Both teams had to deal with adversity, with injuries to Atlantic’s starting pitcher Malena Woodward and Exira-EHK right fielder Quinn Grubbs.