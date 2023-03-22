Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.