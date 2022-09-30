VOLLEYBALL
Audubon: The Wheelers split their matches this past week, picking up their first Western Iowa Conference match of the season with a 3-0 sweep of IKM-Manning, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14.
The team scored 24 of its 75 points on the night off ace serves, with Harlow Miller having seven and Anna Larsen five.
Mattie Nielsen and Miller continue to lead the Wheeler offense, picking up six kills each, while Madison Steckler added five. Addie Hocker had 17 assists on the night, while on dfense Audrey Jensen had eight digs and Nielsen six.
The Wheekers (9-11, 1-5 WIC) continue to make strides, despite falling Tuesday night to Treynor, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15. Nielsen had the hot hand for kills with eight and added nine digs. Hocker had 13 assists and four ace serves.
Exira-EHK: Glidden-Ralston handed Exira-EHK a 3-0 loss Tuesday night at Elk Horn to drop the Spartans to 1-3 in the Rolling Valley Conference, 9-16 overall.
Shay Burmeister had seven kills on the night and nine digs, while Makenzie Riley also had nine digs on defense.
Things went better for the Spartans (8-16 overall) Thursday, Sept. 22, as they picked up their first RVC win by sweeping Paton-Churdan, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18. Burmeister and Riley led the offense with nine and six kills, the lion’s share of the team’s 23 on the night. Riley and Mayne Jorgensen each had two blocks, while Hailey Bieker and Harlee Fahn each had four ace serves.
CROSS COUNTRY
Audubon: In a fairly light week for area cross country runners, Stefi Beisswenger took third at the Tri-Center Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Beisswenger came in at 20:23 to pace the Wheeler girls. She’s ranked 24th in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Assocaition’s Class 1A girls’ poll. “(Beisswenger) continues to challenge the best in the state,” said coach Pete Dammel of her performance.
Other performances included 43rd by Madison Burr in the girls’ race, and on the boys’ side, Mason Steckler (21:11, 32nd) and Eli Deist (21:59, 40th).
“Maddie Burr continues to improve with a much stronger middle race,” said Dammel. “Eli Deist and Mason Steckler both ran strong determined races.”
Exira-EHK: The Spartans were at the ACGC Invitational at Guthrie Center, where Ella Petersen was the girls’ team’s top finisher, coming in 19th at 23:58. Gracie Bartz (28:19, 32nd) and Ruby VanderWal (30:36, 40th) were the girls’ team’s other finishers.
The Spartan boys came in sixth with 142 points, paced by Eric Wilson (20:32, 29th), Austin Rasmussen (20:33, 30th) and Jonas LaCanne (20:52, 31st). Also scoring were Phil Reinhart (22:12, 41st) and Quintinn White (23:47, 56th). Jaiden Pettipier (24:45) and Carter Wiemann (24:49) rounded out the team.