WESTSIDE – It was a back-and-forth game in the second half in the season opener between Exira-EHK and Ar-We-Va.
In the end, a late interception of a Jameson Kilworth pass by Rocket linebacker Wade Regaller stopped what could have been the winning score by the Spartans, and in the end, resulted in a 46-44 Rocket win.
The Rockets led 34-22 at halftime, but the Spartans rallied for two unanswered touchdowns to take a 36-34 lead going into the fourth quarter. It was back-and-forth from there, with the Rockets having the final score.
Kilworth ended with 411 total yards, including 237 on the ground and five touchdowns, including a 26-yard run. He was 7-for-13 for 178 yards, finding Cannon Hansen for a 61-yard scoring connection.
Defensively, Jackson Radcliff had two sacks while Quintin White had a team-best 7.5 tackles. Radcliff had a fumble recovery, while Alex Hansen and Jaiden Pettipier each had interceptions.
The Spartans will open the home season with a contest against Stanton-Essex in Iowa eight-man District 10 action. The Vikings are coming off a 54-16 loss to Lenox.