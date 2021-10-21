The Audubon County Advocate Journal-area’s volleyball teams concluded their seasons this week, as Audubon was eliminated after a straight-set loss Wednesday night in suburban Des Moines.
Ankeny Christian, the sixth-ranked team in Iowa Class 1A, eliminated the Wheelers in straight sets in Wednesday’s Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal, 25-11, 25-21, 25-17.
Aleah Hermansen had seven kills and Jaci Christensen added six as the team had 20 kills on the night. Addie Hocker added nine assists and Hermansen six. The Eagles recorded 43 kills as they controlled the match the balance of the evening.
The Wheelers end the season 10-18. Just two seniors were on this year’s roster: Christensen and Hermansen, so plenty of experience will return for 2022 under coach Brandi Gruhn.
WHEELERS DOWN EXIRA-EHK
The Wheelers advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight set victory Monday night at Exira-EHK.
Fourteen kills from Jaci Christensen and 13 assists from Aleah Hermansen helped the Wheelers advanced past the Spartans in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 in Iowa Class 1A Region 3 action Monday night at Elk Horn.
Audubon improved to 10-17 and will play Ankeny Christian, a 3-0 winner over Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Exira-EHK ended 10-18, and like the Wheelers had just two seniors: Alisa Partridge and Mollie Rasmussen. Like the Wheelers, the Spartans should have plenty of experience returning for 2022.