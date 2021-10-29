MONTEZUMA – Montezuma came into Friday’s Iowa eight-man “round of 16” game with the headlining player and the state’s No. 2 ranking.
But in the end, it was Audubon who put a halt to Eddie Burgess and his Braves teammates in a 63-14 rout Friday night in Montezuma.
The sixth-ranked Wheelers put good use to their 150-mile trip east, making use of six touchdowns by Gavin Smith to set up a quarterfinal date next Thursday against WACO of Wayland.
Indeed, the Wheeler senior was the real star of this game, getting the Wheelers off to a quick start with a 57-yard keeper less than 2-1/2 minutes into the game. The Wheeler quarterback went back for more, with a 28-yard run less than 2-1/2 minutes later to make it 14-0.
After the Braves countered with a touchdown, Smith scampered another 65 yards to make it 21-6 with 5:08 left in the first, and the rout was on.
Braden Wessel added a touchdown to extend the lead to three scores, and an interception on the Braves’ next drive by Gavin Larsen set up another Wheeler touchdown. After the teams exchanged turnovers, the Braves were stopped on downs, and Smith took the ball 41 yards into the end zone to establish a 42-6 halftime score.
Smith added one more touchdown midway through the third period before reserves came in for the Wheelers, and Aaron Olson’s quarterback keeper and Edward Miller’s blocked Braves punt that Duane Vetter returned for a touchdown put the exclamation point on this game.
It also ensured a third trip to the eight-man quarterfinals in as many years, and the chance for coach Sean Birks and his team to make a second trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls in three years.