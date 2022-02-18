DES MOINES — You need just one match at a time and one win at a time to advance in the Iowa state wrestling tournament.
That’s all Audubon 220-pounder Cooper Nielsen advanced Thursday evening in the Iowa Class 1A state tournament, downing South Winneshiek’s Tony Greve in 3:09 to move into the quarterfinals and a guaranteed two more matches.
Nielsen (34-10) gets fourth-ranked Jonah Clark of WACO, of the small southeast Iowa community of Wayland. Class 1A quarterfinal matches are slated for 2:30 p.m. today at Wells Fargo Arena.
Nielsen, who was winless a year ago at state, controlled the entire first period and kept Greve on the defensive. Greve started on top in the second period but Nielsen got a flip-over just over a minute into the match and got the pin almost immediately.
“I knew after the first being down right off the bat, I didn’t move as good I wanted to ... so I knew I needed to move more after my re-start and I did,” the Wheeler junior said.
The strategy was about the same thing Wheeler coach Tyler Christensen said he tells Nielsen each time.
“Cooper’s a great kid and if he controls the match and controls every aspect, he can do great things,” he said. “That’s what he did.”
That he did, and now the focus was on preparing for Clark and today’s quarterfinal. The winner gets a semifinal contest against either West Branch’s Logan Wright or top-ranked Matthew Francis of West Hancock of Britt.
“Keep moving, keep active and win,” said Nielsen.
DISTRICT MEET
Nielsen earned his place at state by blitzing his bracket last Saturday, Feb. 13, in Underwood.
It all came down to pre-match strategy with his coaches. Going for the pinfall victory – he got two first-period ones on the day, including a 1:24 sticking of AHSTW’s Henry Lund in the championship – also helped.
He got West Central Valley’s Ayden Phippen in 57 seconds in the semifinals.
“It felt pretty good and I was able to dictate my matches,” said Nielsen. “This was one of the first tournaments where I was actually able to take full control over all my matches instead of the opponent dictate. I had to keep from locking up too much and getting too tight and I was able to get him (Lund) over once I got to the leg.”