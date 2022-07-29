ELK HORN – Bella Muller picked up her passion for gymnastics and weightlifting while living in California.
She brought that love of weightlifting to Iowa when she moved here with her family a few years ago, and it was in that sport where she has started to shine on the national stage.
Muller placed third in her age group (14-15 years) at the recent USA Olympic Weightlifting Youth Nationals at Las Vegas.
She took second in the snatch (61 kilos, or 134.2 pounds) and third in the clean and jerk (lifting 74 kilos, or 162.8 pounds). Her overall third-place medal was for her 135-kilo (297 pound) performance.
“Las Vegas is definitely not my pick of places but the competition and environment was amazing,” she said. “The people were super-friendly and I got to experience a wide variety of things and different cultures.”
Muller, who will be a sophomore this fall at Exira-EHK, remembers how she came into weightlifting. Originally from Sacramento, Calif., the daughter of Michael and Ilee Muller recalled how she came to become involved with weightlifting.
“I was in sixth grade and wanted to get stronger for gymnastics,” she said. “I started weightlifting and touched a barbell and fell in love.”
She gave up gymnastics and began focusing on weightlifting, and about 2-1/2 years ago she and her family came to Iowa. She originally was involved with CrossFit and then made her way to Olympic weightlifting.
It’s been her coach, Greg Kustra, that’s helped Muller become successful. He’s based in Carroll, and her training regimen has included low- and high-volume strength training three days a week.
“Probably growth and patience,” she said of perhaps the most important lesson Kustra has taught her. “You don’t just get stronger overnight. It takes time and repetition and commitment and being patient about the growth process has been able to gain from him.
“(The training) has gone great. I’ve come a long way from it.”
The most recent USA Olympic Weightlifting Youth Nationals competition was in late June and Muller’s most successful yet, with three medals to her credit. She also competed in 2020 (virtual competition due to COVID-19, competing at her club in Carroll) and in 2021 in Detroit.
To be involved in weightlifting, it takes the desire and drive, said Muller.
“You have to have drive and commitment and if you do want to do it, it’s going to be difficult to stick with it. Improvement will come,” she said. “My mother and father have been the biggest support system, as well as my grandmother. I owe a lot to her.”