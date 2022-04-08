AUDUBON – The Audubon Early Bird girls’ invitational Friday, April 1, was an early opportunity for coach Tony Konkler to assess his team and see what they’re capable of.
Apparently, there was a lot to like.
It was the host Wheelers who came away with three wins. Stefi Beisswenger, a state cross country qualifier this past fall, shone in the distance events, as expected, and came away with wins in the 3000-meter (11:20.00) and 1500-meter runs (5:30.00).
The Wheelers’ other win was in the distance medley relay, with Michelle Brooks, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Hannah Thygesen turning in a time of 4:34.54.
Also during the past week, the Audubon girls competed at the Nodaway Valley Invitational on Monday. The Wheelers got a pair of firsts from Beisswenger in the 1500- and 3000-meter runs, while Thygesen had an individual win in the 800-meter run and anchored the winning sprint medley and distance medley relays.
A meet originally scheduled for Thursday at AHSTW in Avoca, where the Wheeler boys were to compete as well, was canceled due to the weather.
Audubon Early Bird
Friday, April 1, at Chis Jones Field, Audubon
Audubon results
Shot put: 12. Alexis Obermeier 26’4”, 16. Addie Hocker 25’10”. Discus: 13. Obermeier 70’5”, 32. Hocker 50’8”. Sprint medley: 2. Audubon (Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger, Hannah Thygesen) 1:57.66. 3000: 1. Stefi Beisswenger 12:08.80. 4x800: 7. Audubon (Jordan Porsch, Kerrigan Larsen, Emily Foran, Alissa Testroet) 13:02.34. Shuttle hurdle relay: 7. Audubon (Steckler, Madison Burr, Michelle Brooks, Makayla Schmidt) 1:21.63. 100: 3. Steckler 13.98. Distance medley relay: 1. Audubon (Brooks, Zaiger, Nielsen, Thygesen) 4:34.54. 400: 10. Porsch 1:14.25, 14. Payton Gust 1:15.12, 19. Foran 1:21.34, 24. Testroet 1:23.22. 4x200: 11. Audubon (Larsen, Obermeier, Kylee Hartl, Hocker) 2:11.93. 100 hurdles: 5. Steckler 18.21, 13. Burr 19.22. 800: 3. Hannah Thygesen 2:36.42, 4. Beisswenger 2:40.66, 17. Porsch 3:06.25. 200: 4. Abigail Zaiger 29.02, 7. Nielsen 29.38, 32. Hartl 33.47, 38. Foran 34.73. 1500: 1. Stefi Beisswenger 5:37.80. 4x100: 11. Audubon (Burr, Brooks, Hocker, Schmidt) 57.28. 4X400: 4. Audubon (Zaiger, Nielsen, Beisswenger, Thygesen) 4:36.57.
* * *
Treynor Jerome Howe Invitational (boys): Audubon senior Gavin Smith came away with a pair of first-place finishes and anchored the Wheeler shuttle hurdle relay team to a runner-up finish Monday night in Treynor.
Smith’s winning times were 15.43 in the 110-meter hurdles and 56.34 in the 400-meter hurdles. The shuttle hurdle relay, which also had Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Logan Schmidt, finished in 1:05.71.
The Wheelers were the top area team finisher with 36 points, good for seventh place.
With 17 points, Exira-EHK placed ninth. Tyler Kingery and Derrek Kommes were second and third in the high jump, respectively, to pace Exira-EHK. Placing seventh to account for the Spartans’ other points were Cash Emgarten in the 200-meter run and the distance medley relay of Jackson Radcliff, Kommes, Kingery and Emgarten.
* * *
Nodaway Valley Invitational (girls): Exira-EHK was also in action this week at the Nodaway Valley meet, placing ninth at Monday’s meet in Greenfield.
Macy Emgarten’s runner-up finish in the 400-meter run, with a time of 1:10.91, was the best for the Spartans. Gemini Goodwin had a hand in the remaining points, placing seventh in the 100-meter dash and eighth in the 200-meter dash, and leading off the 4X400-meter relay that included Emgarten, Gracie Bartz and Ruby Vanderwal.