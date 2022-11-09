Two weeks' worth of winners here for the Southwest Iowa Shopper's football contest, so here we go:
WEEK 9
A perfect entry it was for Audubon resident Betty Bowen. She is one of the few who have had perfect entries this season, so a big congratulations to her.
Just for the record, her tiebreaker guess of points scored in the Iowa-Nebraska game was 37. The correct answer was 46, with the Hawkeyes winning 33-13.
There was a three-way tie for second, each with one wrong, so tiebreakers were used to determine second and third. It was Cindy Zieser of Guthrie Center who took second, off on the tiebreaker by nine; she was wrong on Minnesota's win over Rutgers. Sheri Wetzel came in third with her tiebreaker of 32, off by 14; she missed on Oklahoma's win over Iowa State.
This was a fairly easy week, with nobody having more than three wrong.
WEEK 10
An easy week gave way to a tougher week with two games perplexing nearly everybody: Iowa's 24-3 win over Purdue (where is the faith, Hawkeye fans?), and LSU's overtime triumph that knocked Alabama out of national title contention.
Those two games resulted in most entrants with three or more wrong, as many entries had incorrect picks on various other games. But there were two entries that had just two wrong, including one that went against the grain on Iowa-Purdue and another that was right on LSU-Alabama.
Sheri Wetzel of Guthrie Center is the winner by virtue of tiebreaker, with her guess of 35 insofar as the total points scored in the Iowa-Purdue game (27, for a 24-3 Iowa win). And she was the only one who believed the Hawkeyes would win, but was wrong on Green Bay's loss to Detroit and on the Alabama game.
Second place goes to Dick Zieser of Guthrie Center, whose tiebreak guess was 37. He was correct on LSU's triumph over Nick Saban's dynasty, but in addition to being wrong on Iowa-Purdue, also missed the Lions' win over the down-spiraling Packers.
Third place, with three wrong, was Shelby Jensen of Hamlin, who was perfect on the tiebreaker. She correctly predicted Iowa's win, but was off on LSU-Alabama and Detroit-Green Bay, plus Chicago's loss to Miami.
Thanks for entering, and please remember to enter and have fun showing your friends how much you know about football!