AUDUBON – Audubon got a first-place finish from Hannah Thygesen in the 400-meter dash, and the talented senior contributed to two seconds at the Carroll Invitational Monday night at Carroll Athletic Stadium.
Thygesen’s winning time was 1:02.03, while her second-place time in the 800-meter run was 2:27.52. She anchored the second-place finishing sprint medley team to a time of 1:54.90. Also included were Makayla Schmidt, Abigail Zaiger and Madison Steckler.
Stefi Beisswenger was the other second-place finisher, that being in the 3000-meter run, in at 11:46.85. She also came in third in the 1500 and, along with Thygesen, Zaiger and Steckler, ran on the third-place 4x400-meter relay. Steckler was also third in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Wheeler girls came in third in the team standings, 10 points back of runner-up Roland-Story; Carroll was the clear winner.
Audubon’s boys finished sixth, and got there based on a championship performance by Gavin Smith in the 400-meter low hurdles, coming in at 56.46.
Smith so far has the seventh-best time (as of Tuesday afternoon) in all classes with a season-best time of 56.34, putting him in strong contention for one of 16 spots that event at the upcoming Drake Relays. Smith also is well-inside the top 32 in statewide best times in the 110-meter hurdles, having the 26th best time at 15.40, his season best coming at Carroll; the current 32nd-place time, the cutoff, is 15.47.
Smith also placed second in the 110-meter hurdles and paced the shuttle hurdle relay – along with Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Carter Andreasen – to a runner-up finish.
The past week was limited due to inclement weather, including storms on Tuesday which canceled several area meets.