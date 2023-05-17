IMG_4044.jpg

Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier punched her ticket to the Iowa Class 1A state girls’ golf meet after placing sixth and qualifying as an individual Wednesday, May 17, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course, Anita.

ANITA – Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier will finish her outstanding golf career at the Iowa Class 1A state girls’ golf meet.

