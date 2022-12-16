BOYS
Audubon: An intentional free-throw miss by the Wheelers turned into an offensive rebound, and on the rebound, Collin Bauer hit a big three-point basket just before time expired to give the Wheelers and coach Jacob Privia his first win as coach.
The Wheelers won, 57-56, on the last-second shot.
The Wheelers flipped the game in their favor only at the end, as they were still trailing the Bulldogs by 10 points, 46-36, at the end of three quarters.
Bauer ended with 16 points, tied for team-high honors with Edward Miller; Miller’s 13 rebounds gave him a double-double. Aaron Olsen added 10.
The last-second winning shot spoiled a big night by Grady Jeppesen, who finished with 28 points. No one else for the Bulldogs were in double figures.
The only other game of the past seven days was a 57-41 loss to AHSTW on Friday, Dec. 9, at Audubon. The Wheelers couldn’t stop the scoring tandem of Kyle Sternberg and Brayden Lund as the Vikings slowly built their lead to double digits and held firm.
Edward Miller led the way with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Exira-EHK: In a week of excitement on the basketball courts for area boys, the Spartans provided plenty of their own in winning a 73-71 overtime thriller Friday, Dec. 9, over CAM.
With the score tied at 71 and time winding down, Derrek Kommes drove down the right sideline and fed a pass to Easton Nelson, who with 10 seconds left in the second overtime went in for the easy layup and go-ahead basket.
The Spartans held firm and never allowed the Cougars to get a clean look in the final seconds.
Emgarten finished with 18 points, including 5-for-6 in the fourth to help set up overtime, and 9-for-12 in the game. Kommes, Trey Petersen and Aiden Flathers also were in double figures with 16, 12 and 11, respectively.
Exira-EHK led 32-16 in the second quarter and seemed to be ready to shift into goodbye gear, only for CAM to rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring their guests 22-10 in the third quarter, and got to within a possession late in the fourth quarter, but could only tie on Seth Hensley’s bucket to force overtime tied at 57.
Exira-EHK and CAM traded baskets in the first overtime, which ended tied at 63, before the Spartans trailed for the onyl time of the night on a Chase Jahde three-pointer for the Cougars. But the Spartans used their size, and Nelson’s go-ahead basket late to come out on top.
The Spartans also picked up a non-conference win over IKM-Manning, 73-58, and an RVC victory Tuesday, Dec. 13, over Coon Rapids-Bayard, 76-34.
Emgarten lit up the scoreboard against IKM-Manning, draining six three-point baskets as he led the way with 35 points, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
GIRLS
Audubon: Riverside broke open a tight game with a 14-3 run in the second quarter, and maintained the lead in the second half in picking up a big Western Iowa Conference win over Audubon, 52-35.
No statistics were immediately available for the Wheelers, who fell to 0-5 on the year.
Audubon also fell, 52-24 to AHSTW. Sienna Albertsen had a team-best eight points in the game, as the Wheelers fell behind 26-13 and never got closer.
Exira-EHK: It was a game of runs against Rolling Valley Conference rival CAM, and in the end it was the Spartans who pulled out the 62-58 road win Friday, Dec. 9, at Anita.
The Spartans opened with a 10-0 run, but the Cougars rallied and led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter before eventually stretching the lead to as much as nine midway through the second. The Spartans used an 11-4 run to help close out the first half on top 31-29.
Both teams exchanged leads multiple times in the second half, and led as late as 56-54 before the Spartans tied the game and then closed out the game on a 6-2 spurt.
Exira-EHK, on the strength of Quinn Grubbs’ team-high 15 points and Jaelynn Petersen’s 14, continued an unbeaten streak against their arch-rivals (and often top challengers to the RVC title) dating back to December 2018.
The Spartans also claimed an 85-38 non-conference win over IKM-Manning, with Grubbs scoring a career-high 33 points and Shay Burmeister adding 19. Grubbs was 11-for-20 from the field, including 4-for-6 from beyond the three-point line.
The Spartans are unbeaten in four games.