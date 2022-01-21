BOYS BASKETBALL
Audubon: Treynor led throughout in a Western Iowa Conference game, downing the Wheelers 64-36.
The Cardinals led 34-12 at halftime and put the game on cruise control the rest of the way.
Audubon fell to 5-9, 4-6 WIC on the season.
Exira-EHK: Cash Emgarten’s 16 points and Trey Petersen’s 7-for-9 effort at the free throw line in the second half en route to a 12-point night were factors in the Spartans’ 49-46 win Tuesday night over Ar-We-Va.
The Rockets led 19-9 after the first quarter but the Spartans began to cut into the deficit and finally led in the fourth quarter. The game was won at the free throw line, with Petersen going 5-for-6 in the final frame. The Spartans were 14-for-21 in the contest.
“It was a hard fought win in a tough gym to play in,” said coach Doug Newton. “They grabbed an early lead, and we trailed at the half. We made a few adjustments and changed defense and were able to chip away at their lead.
“We were pretty balanced scoring wise, and on the defensive side it took all of us to get it done,” he continued.
With the win, the Spartans improved to 9-3 overall, 6-3 Rolling Valley Conference.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Audubon: The Wheelers gave Treynor quite a battle all night long, and it wasn’t until the final buzzer that Iowa Class 2A’s No. 5 team could relax in a 47-44 win Tuesday night in Treynor.
The game was tied at halftime, 20-20 and was tied again at the third quarter at 29-29. Aleah Hermansen had 21 points in the losing effort, while Jaci Christensen added 11.
Exira-EHK: Iowa Class 1A’s third-ranked Spartans are putting themselves in position for a huge showdown game next week with Class 2A No. 4 Panorama. And if coach Tom Petersen’s team continues to dominate as they did against Ar-We-Va earlier this week, the battle, set for Thursday, Jan. 27, in Elk Horn, will be one of the top games in the state.
Exira-EHK is, in the meantime, focused on today’s big challenge against CAM. The Spartans are 9-0 in the Rolling Valley Conference, two games ahead of the second-place Cougars. Exira-EHK won the last meeting, 64-48, in Elk Horn. A non-conference date vs. Red Oak and an RVC meeting at Coon Rapids-Bayard are also before the Panorama game.
In the meantime, the Spartans are coming off that dominating game Tuesday night vs. the Rockets of Ar-We-Va. Macy Emgarten had 22 points while Quinn Grubbs had 16 and Alisa Partridge 11. Partridge had seven steals, and Mollie Rasmussen added nine rebounds, eight on the offensive end, to skate to the easy win.