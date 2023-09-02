LAKE CITY – Audubon went 5-1 at the South Central Calhoun Early Bird Tournament on Saturday Sept. 2, took first place.
The Wheelers beat South Hamilton (17-21, 21-11, 18-16), Perry (21-12, 21-10), Manson-Northwest Webster (21-19, 21-17), South Central Calhoun (21-19, 21-18), and Spencer (21-13, 24-22).
They lost only to Pocahontas Area, in three sets 21-19, 14-21, 15-11.
"The girls played some really competitive volleyball today," said coach Brandi Gruhn. "There were lots of close games and the girls had to overcome some challenges throughout the day. Overall it was a great tournament for Audubon and they took home first place.
"Mattie Nielsen and Harlow Miller led the front row with their hitting. Maddie Kasperbauer led the day in aces," Gruhn continued. "The girls were able to play back out of a few holes to win some games. I was impressed with our defense and coverage today. Overall a fantastic day of volleyball for the Wheelers. I am one proud coach."